InterSystems collaborates with Imagelink Software to accelerate digital transformation for Malaysian government and businesses with next-generation document management solution

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve their most critical scalability, interoperability and speed problems, today announced a collaboration with Imagelink Software, a leading enterprise content management solution provider, to accelerate digital transformation for Malaysia's government and businesses. Imagelink's key customers include Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri Malaysia, Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia, Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial, Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan Malaysia, Polis Diraja Malaysia and Columbia Asia Hospitals.

Malaysia's government has called out the need for government agencies to improve on the quality of public data, public innovation, and public services in a more holistic manner. Imagelink's newest document management solution helps Malaysian organisations overcome the challenges of digitisation, document management, and workflow automation. The solution empowers government agencies and businesses to reimagine and redesign their workflows and processes for better product and service delivery to customers.

Built on the InterSystems IRIS® data platform, the document management solution enables organisations to easily store and process multiple data types, orchestrate workflows, identify process gaps, and harness the power of third-party AI and machine learning. InterSystems IRIS speeds up integration efforts and enables Imagelink to quickly embed new capabilities like quantum-proofing technologies. The key features of InterSystems IRIS include a high-performance multi-model database that provides multidimensional data and document storage; workflow engine and low code graphical orchestration capabilities for seamless automation of workflows; and interactive business intelligence dashboards for analysis and insights.

InterSystems IRIS enables third-party technologies such as AI and machine learning to be easily embedded to enable real-time insights and decision-making. One example is the integration of Signature Pre-Image Proof (SPP) technology in Imagelink's document management solution which helps companies quantum-proof through strengthening authenticity and verification of their digital documents and content.

"Whether you are a government agency striving to improve public service delivery or an enterprise seeking to improve business outcomes, digitisation and having a well-designed workflow process enables your organisation to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction; and accelerate time-to-market for new products and services," said Gwee Chee Seng, CEO and Founder, Imagelink Software. "Our collaboration with InterSystems represents a step forward in redefining how businesses in Malaysia manage their documents and workflows. The integration of Imagelink's expertise with the high-performance data management and interoperability capabilities of InterSystems IRIS will empower organisations to achieve unprecedented efficiency and operational excellence."

"Malaysia's digital economy is growing rapidly spurred by a new breed of technopreneurs who are unafraid to challenge the norm. Software developers, solution providers, and implementation partners bring new ideas and know-how to help organisations reimagine their workflows and processes for better business performance and public service delivery. As their trusted data technology partner, we're excited to play our part in helping them turn their vision into reality," said Kenneth Kuek, Country Lead, Data Platforms, InterSystems. "The Imagelink Software team impressed us with their industry knowledge, technical expertise, and deep customer relationships. With InterSystems IRIS data platform forming the bedrock of their document management solution, Imagelink can readily connect data and application silos, and build a feature-rich, high-performance solution that can be tailored to customers' needs."

At InterSystems, our data platform solutions unlock the power of data and drive innovation in enterprise-level data architectures to enable organisations to adapt to industry shifts, meet ever-evolving regulatory requirements, and accelerate decision-making. With its flagship product, the InterSystems IRIS data platform, InterSystems is driving innovation in data management.

InterSystems IRIS supports integration with a wide range of open standards and protocols, such as SQL, REST, SOAP, HL7, FHIR, and others. This allows developers to build applications on top of InterSystems IRIS that adhere to industry-standard practices and protocols, promoting interoperability with other systems and technologies.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of next-generation solutions for enterprise digital transformations in the healthcare, finance, manufacturing and supply chain sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed and scalability problems for large organisations around the globe. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24x7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 39 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

