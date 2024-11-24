Introducing Allianz Travel Insurance, formerly Worldcare

Now bringing Kiwis customisable coverage under the no. 1 insurance brand worldwide

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners (AWP Services New Zealand Ltd) is announcing that Worldcare has changed its name to Allianz Travel Insurance — now offering New Zealand customers the benefit of travel insurance coverage through the number one insurance brand globally. The rebrand accompanies a shift in product offering that lets travellers fully customise packages to their travel plans. What remains the same are the team and their dedication to providing a high standard of care and service to Kiwi customers.

Allianz Partners, Head of B2C New Zealand, Lauren Swift, commented on the launch: "As the world's leading insurance brand for six consecutive years, we are incredibly proud that Allianz is now supporting Kiwis wherever their travels may take them. With Allianz Travel Insurance, New Zealanders can now choose their coverage themselves, knowing we're here to help 24/7 as they embark on their journeys".

"We are also thrilled to offer a special introductory 15% discount, making it easier for Kiwis to be prepared for the unexpected and fully enjoy the freedom of travelling our wonderful world", says Lauren.

According to Interbrand, Allianz is the number 29 brand globally and the number one insurance brand. Under Allianz, Worldcare has been there for New Zealanders travelling at home and abroad since 2014. The brand previously focused on comprehensive coverage, but now packages from Allianz Travel Insurance will put the decisions in travellers' hands, enabling them to maximise value. Based on their travel plans and activities, travellers can pick and choose the coverage they will need, including trip cancellation or rescheduling coverage, a Snow Pack, Cruise Pack, Adventure Pack, and additional coverage for high-value item.

About Allianz Travel Insurance

Allianz is the number one insurance brand in the world as ranked by Interbrand, a title Allianz have held for six consecutive years. The Allianz brand is also ranked number 29th overall by Interbrand and is among the fastest growing global brands. Globally Allianz is in the strongest brand position ever, demonstrating the trust Allianz receives from its customers, partners and employees.

With Allianz Travel Insurance you'll continue to be in experienced hands, our travel insurance is issued and managed by Allianz Partners who has globally serviced millions of cases worldwide across their network.

