Introducing AMAZINGTHING's New Line of iPhone 16 Accessories: Omni and Glamour Lead the Way in Protection and Style

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a decade of expertise in crafting innovative Apple accessories, AMAZINGTHING is proud to announce the launch of its latest collection of iPhone 16 accessories. Available at local retail stores, Apple Premium Resellers, and the official website, the lineup includes the Omni and Glamour case series, along with the cutting-edge Max Glass screen protector.

Omni – Versatile, Functional, and Cool

The Omni series is the epitome of versatility and advanced protection, which also boasts a clean aesthetic and practical features, making it the perfect choice for those who value both protection and utility.

Key features include:

Upgradable shock-absorbing TPU-made corners and lens guard

2mm super-thin Reinforced backplate

Colour-matching MagSafe-ready ring

8.5 ft drop protection

InfinityView™ to eradicate "black corners" during shooting and zooming.

Glamour – Elegance Redefined, Fashion Forward

For those who want to make a statement, the Glamour series is the ultimate fusion of high fashion and device protection. Engineered with luxury in mind, allowing users to safeguard their devices in style.

A fabric-textured backplate

Fully hidden MagSafe-ready ring

Hidden reinforced edges with 10 ft drop protection

Phone Strap Ready design

All AMAZINGTHING's iPhone 16 cases featured with AI-engineered ergoFrame™ and EasyTouch™, made out of anti-discolouration material with guarantee enhanced gripping force and maximising comfort.

Max Glass: Advanced Screen Protection with Anti-Blue Light Technology

AMAZINGTHING also introduces its latest in screen protection: the Max Glass screen protector, designed to provide the ultimate defence for iPhone 16 displays.

Anti-blue light technology reduces harmful blue light and eye strain.

Anti-glare and anti-reflection properties in all lighting conditions.

Real 9H hardness rating, ensuring resistance to scratches, drops, and impacts.

All-Case-Fit precision fits perfectly in any phone case.

A Decade of Innovation and Protection

AMAZINGTHING's reputation is built on over ten years of dedication to producing high-quality Apple accessories, prioritising protection and innovation. The latest collection of iPhone 16 accessories reinforces the brand's commitment to providing sleek, functional, and durable products that cater to all users.

AMAZINGTHING's case lineup includes:

Minimal – "Simply Good" for day-to-day, minimalist protection.

Omni – "Versatile, Functional, Cool" for gadget enthusiasts.

Glamour – "Elegance Redefined, Fashion Forward" for fashion and protection.

Titan Pro – "Elevate Experience, Pro+ Performance", outdoor-ready.

Titan Max – "Protection at Its Finest" for maximum durability and performance.

For more information, visit amazingthing.com

