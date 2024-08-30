Introducing Arcfra Enterprise Cloud Platform, a Full-Stack and Software-Defined Infrastructure

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfra, an innovator in cloud infrastructure, today announces the Arcfra Enterprise Cloud Platform (AECP), a simplified and full-stack enterprise cloud infrastructure for the modern era.

AECP delivers full-stack resources, including high-performance storage, feature-rich virtualization and Kubernetes infrastructure, integrated network and security management, etc., through an elastic, flexible, simple, and scalable architecture. Inspired by the cloud, AECP is tailored to enterprise IT needs, comprised of easy-to-manage cloud service modules. This unified platform can be deployed anywhere and run any workload, with an intuitive management center that greatly simplifies operations.

AECP is built to tackle the most pressing challenges facing customers in enterprise cloud infrastructure. The state-of-the-art on-premise cloud infrastructure stack is challenging to learn and maintain while requiring significant investment. In addition to that, when transitioning from traditional virtualization workloads to cloud-native workloads, the separation of virtualization and Kubernetes infrastructure leads to significant operational challenges. Moreover, in the AI era, data and computing infrastructure silos create a substantial operational burden.

This is why customers need a future-proof product like AECP that:

Is lightweight, simple, and intelligent by design , allowing customers to build the enterprise cloud within a few hours and upgrade with one click.

, allowing customers to build the enterprise cloud within a few hours and upgrade with one click. Is enterprise-ready in reliability and performance , with rich enterprise features and full optimization that unleashes hardware potential.

, with rich enterprise features and full optimization that unleashes hardware potential. Offers seamless bi-modal IT support for various virtualized and containerized applications, enhancing business agility while maintaining simplicity.

for various virtualized and containerized applications, enhancing business agility while maintaining simplicity. Gives customers full control over the infrastructure with pure software with wide compatibility and no vendor lock-in.

With the help of the AECP, customers can now solve challenges in various use cases:

Enable bi-modal IT support on one platform to seamlessly run both virtualized and containerized applications, traditional and modern applications, and AI/ML workloads, while managing VM and container resources in one place.

to seamlessly run both virtualized and containerized applications, traditional and modern applications, and AI/ML workloads, while managing VM and container resources in one place. Build private AI infrastructure by leveraging powerful GPU compute and storage technology to provide sufficient resources, supporting VM-based and container-based AI applications.

by leveraging powerful GPU compute and storage technology to provide sufficient resources, supporting VM-based and container-based AI applications. Easily migrate from VMware to achieve better price performance and great simplicity.

to achieve better price performance and great simplicity. Ensure business continuity from local, intra-city, to multiple sites remote disaster recovery through reliable infrastructure and flexible solutions.

from local, intra-city, to multiple sites remote disaster recovery through reliable infrastructure and flexible solutions. Rebuild virtual desktop infrastructure with no upfront storage cost due to a pay-as-you-go scalable architecture, significantly improving performance and user experience.

