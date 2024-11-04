Introducing KUMI U5 Pro: The Stunningly Durable Smartwatch with Unmatched Advanced Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KUMI, a leading brand in smartwatch technology, proudly unveils its latest innovative products: the U5 Pro, designed to elevate your daily experience and enhance your outdoor adventures.

KUMI U5 PRO

The KUMI U5 Pro stands out as KUMI flagship smartwatch, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with a rugged yet refined design. This smartwatch is rigorously tested to withstand harsh environments, remaining intact after high-altitude drops and high-pressure impacts. It performs exceptionally well in dusty and muddy conditions, is resistant to underwater use (such as swimming, diving, and rain), and maintains stability even in extreme temperatures (from -30°C to 70°C). With precise GPS and ChatGPT capabilities, the U5 Pro is a reliable, durable, and innovative multifunctional device.

Experience Unmatched Hardcore Aesthetics and Ultimate Display Quality.

Crafted from a premium zinc-aluminum alloy and stainless steel blend, the U5 Pro features a triple-layered tough exterior that exemplifies hardcore aesthetics. Its large crown and dual side function buttons allow for customizable controls. The stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED display, protected by Corning glass, delivers vivid visuals that showcase every detail clearly.

Designed for the Adventurous Spirit.

The advanced GPS technology supports six global satellite positioning systems with dual-frequency capability, providing fast and accurate location services. Whether you're hiking in the wilderness or exploring the city, it ensures precise route tracking. With over 170 impressive sports modes, the U5 Pro automatically recognizes your activities, helping you maximize performance and achieve your fitness goals.

What truly sets the U5 Pro apart are its exceptional outdoor and AI features.

It includes a built-in compass, altimeter, and barometer, making it the perfect companion for explorers. Plus, the advanced AI technology powering the ChatGPT feature allows it to answer all your queries. The AI customizable watch face function supports voice input for personalized needs, generating custom AI watch faces. You can seamlessly manage tasks and access information, transforming the U5 Pro into your personal assistant on your wrist.

About Pricing and Availability:

As a leader in AGI smart technology, KUMI is committed to enhancing everyday life through innovative wearables. KUMI will offer exclusive promotions on AliExpress from October 29 to December 31, 2024. Use coupon code JWW6SWTTYRYD to get a $40 discount on the U5 Pro, bringing the price down to just $109.99. For more information, please visit https://en.kumi.top/

