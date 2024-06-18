KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves for a financial revolution! Setgaji Sdn. Bhd. is proud to announce the launch of its innovative platform, Setgaji. Get ready to witness a transformative shift in how we approach financial wellness.

Setgaji spearheads the movement towards a more promising tomorrow and transcends mere functionality to become a transformative force. By revolutionising the timing and accessibility of salary withdrawals, we champion a seamless process that keeps employees motivated, and their work experiences deeply rewarding.

Introducing Setgaji! Empowering Financial Wellness for a New Era

Setgaji is more than just a platform – it's a movement. We are on a mission to empower individuals, transform workplaces, and revolutionise financial wellness. With early access to earned wages, we are putting the power back in your hands, enabling you to build healthier financial habits and say goodbye to high-interest loans.

But that is not all. Setgaji also introduces a pioneering feature with its first and only earned wage access platform in Malaysia that offers free access to both employees and employers. With no hidden fees or charges, employees can access their earned wages without worrying about additional costs. Furthermore, employers can enjoy free access to the platform, along with the added benefit of earning air miles for every transaction processed through Setgaji.

This groundbreaking feature sets Setgaji apart as a leader in the industry, prioritising transparency, accessibility, and affordability for all users. By eliminating financial barriers and providing a seamless experience for both employees and employers, Setgaji is poised to revolutionise the landscape of financial wellness in Malaysia and beyond.

"We are thrilled to unveil Setgaji to the world, where every day is payday!" said Mr. Micheal Ngu Kiet Ting, COO of Setgaji Sdn. Bhd. "Our platform represents a paradigm shift in financial wellness, offering employees the autonomy they need to thrive in today's fast-paced world."

Join us as we embark on this exciting journey toward financial wellness and discover its revolutionary breakthrough! Visit www.setgaji.com to learn more about its innovative solutions.

About Setgaji Sdn. Bhd.

Setgaji Sdn. Bhd. stands as a dynamic and innovative financial solutions provider, specialising in services that grant employees access to a portion of their earned wages ahead of the scheduled payday. Since our establishment in 2024, we have swiftly risen to prominence, recognised as a trusted authority in pioneering financial solutions. With a core focus on addressing cash flow challenges and promoting employee financial wellness, our mission is to deliver unparalleled solutions customised to cater to our client's distinct needs.

At Setgaji, we are not just about offering solutions, but about reshaping financial practices and instilling sustainable financial habits among employees. Through our groundbreaking solutions, we combat outdated practices, nurturing healthier financial behaviours within the workforce.

Beyond leading the charge in digital transformation, Setgaji goes the extra mile by offering bespoke solutions tailored to modern organisational requirements. Through streamlined processes and enhanced accessibility, we empower organisations to support their employees better. Our relentless drive to optimise digitalisation is not just about staying current—it is about propelling organisational success in today's digital landscape, ensuring that businesses thrive in an ever-evolving digital era.

