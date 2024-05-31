Introducing the New K Dollar App with Enhanced Rewards and Exclusive Member Benefits

In Partnership with Visa to bring Rewarding Tram Rides

HONG KONG, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Development and Chow Tai Fook have jointly introduced the unified rewards program "K Dollar Program" (K Dollar) since 2022, which spans across over 1,000 merchants across Hong Kong. The program encompasses a diverse array of categories such as shopping malls, hotels, food and beverage, retail, insurance, and healthcare sectors.

K Dollar Rewards Program allows members to earn 1 K Dollar for every HK$250 spent at participating merchants with no limit to the K Dollars that can be earned. Partners will also periodically offer promotional activities for members to earn or redeem extra K Dollars.

The program recently launched the new "K Dollar App" with upgraded exclusive member benefits, including:

1. "K Dollar Auction" - Members can bid on limited on-trend items, merchant activities, and health products at discounted prices.

2. "K Dollar Flash Sale" - Members can enjoy exclusive offers such as hotel discounts and dining privileges on a regular basis.

3. "Top Up K Dollars" - Members can conveniently top up their K Dollars to redeem their desired rewards in no time.

K Dollar Teams Up with Visa & HK Tramways to Launch "K Dollar Rewarding Tram Rides" for Celebration

To mark the debut of the new K Dollar App, K Dollar has partnered with Visa and HK Tramways for the exclusive "K Dollar Rewarding Tram Rides" promotion. From now until July 13, 2024, K Dollar members who use their newly linked Visa card with the K Dollar App to pay tram fare can enjoy HK$1 off and earn an extra 2 K Dollars rebate per tram ride, which virtually means free tram rides during the promotion period.

K Dollar App, Your Rewards Currency.

Explore the unprecedented K Dollar Experience by downloading the K Dollar App.

About K Dollar

K Dollar is a loyalty reward program launched jointly by New World Development, Chow Tai Fook and K11 in March 2022. The program's objective is to provide members with the most convenient, user-friendly and rewarding experience while creating an innovative marketing platform for merchants and driving sales growth through big data analysis. Registered members can earn and spend K Dollar, as well as benefit from the latest promotional offers when making purchase at over 10,000 designated eligible participating merchants in Hong Kong and the Mainland. K Dollar covers a wide range of categories spanning wellness, retail, hotels, catering, insurance, and more, both within and outside the New World Group to cater to the consumers' daily needs and lifestyles across various fields.

About HK Tramways

Hong Kong Tramways Limited (Tramways) has been serving Hong Kong since 1904 and operates nowadays a fleet of 165 tramcars including 2 antique party tramcars, 1 unique "TramOramic Tour" sightseeing tramcar and 1 unprecedented Tram No. 18 which focuses on providing premium social gathering experiences. Tramways is the world's largest fleet of double-deck tramcars in operation, carrying up to 200,000 passengers every day. It has been keeping up efforts developing a worldwide recognized icon, while offering the greenest, the most affordable, and the most joyful transport mode in Hong Kong. HK Tramways is owned by RATP Dev Group.

