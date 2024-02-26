Introducing the Saramonic Blink500 B2+: The Ultimate 4-in-1 Microphone System for Every Creator

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic proudly announces the release of its latest masterpiece – the Blink500B2+. Equipped with USB-C, Lightning, 3.5mm TRS and 3.5mm TRRS adapters, the 4-in-1 Blink500B2+ boasts wide compatibility with most shooting devices. The Blink500B2+ is an upgraded version of the Blink500B2, enhancing the beloved features of its predecessor to deliver an unparalleled audio experience for content creators at every level.

Ultimate 4-in-1 Compatibility for Seamless Creativity

Blink500B2+: Four-in-one wireless microphone system

The Blink500B2+ adopts a 4-in-1 design, which delivers wide compatibility with cameras, computers, and mobile devices. This 4-in-1 solution empowers content creators to seamlessly adapt to any recording scenario, from solo podcasts to dynamic interviews and collaborative content creation.

Dual-Device Connectivity - A Game-Changer for Live Streamers

Recognizing the prevalent need for simultaneous streaming across multiple platforms, the Blink500B2+ allows dual device connectivity with 1 receiver at the same time. Ideal for live streamers, content creators, and broadcasters. It allows users to seamlessly connect and record audio on two devices simultaneously. Whether streaming on two platforms or capturing backup recordings, the Blink500B2+ ensures maximum flexibility and convenience.

40-Hour Ultra-Long Battery Life

One of standout upgrade of Blink500B2+ is its significantly improved battery life. The system itself can record continuously for up to 20 hours, and the charging case provides one full cycles of recharge, extending the usage time to an incredible maximum of 40 hours. This impressive longevity ensures that creators can rely on the microphone system for extended recording sessions, outdoor shooting, or travel without the interruption of frequent battery changes.

Unmatched Upgrade in Audio Quality

The revolutionary Blink500B2+ microphone system comes with a 2-level noise reduction function and low-cut filter, ensuring a clean and immersive audio experience, free from unwanted distractions. A notable feature is its selectable Mono, Stereo, and Safety Track output modes, providing flexibility for your creativity. In addition, the real-time and external playback monitoring features elevate your creative process, allowing for on-the-fly adjustments and ensuring every nuance is captured.

About Saramonic

Saramonic is a professional audio technology company with a mission to generate better sound quality for creators worldwide. Whether you're a musician, podcaster, lecturer, broadcaster, sound contractor, YouTuber, or someone who simply wants to record daily life, Saramonic can offer products way exceeding your expectations.

Visit http://www.saramonic.com for more information about Saramonic.

Contact Information

Diana Wu

Sales Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Saramonic