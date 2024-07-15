INTRODUCING THE WORLD'S COOLEST COMMUTE: FAIRFIELD BY MARRIOTT IS LOOKING FOR AN ASPIRING ROAD TRIP REPORTER

A Fully Sponsored 30-day Journey Across Japan Awaits a Travel Enthusiast and Storyteller

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you love Japan and are craving an adventure beyond the usual tourist spots? It's time to embark on an opportunity of a lifetime! Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today launches a month-long search for its first-ever 'Road Trip Reporter', to co-develop content about the unrivaled adventures that await across Japan's sprawling, less-traveled countryside. Open to passionate travelers worldwide, the successful applicant will enjoy a 30-day "work trip" that will involve uncovering hidden cultural and historical gems, while experiencing the comfort and warm hospitality of Fairfield by Marriott hotels, with all expenses paid and entitlements valued at over US$10,000.

"Japan has grown to become one of the world's most sought-after destinations, but beyond its bustling cities are lesser-known prefectures full of captivating attractions, culinary experiences, and untouched nature," explains John Toomey, Marriott International's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China. "Marriott Bonvoy's always believed in the power of travel and that's why we're excited to offer the opportunity for a 'Road Trip Reporter' to live and breathe the "Michi-no-Eki" lifestyle with Fairfield by Marriott, and reveal the uncharted adventures beyond Japan's beaten paths."

For travelers excited to make their passion more than just a hobby, the contract will see the 'Road Trip Reporter' chronicling their thrilling adventures across 14 prefectures in Japan, co-developing experiential website and social media content for the brand's Michi-no-Eki project, highlighting experiences along the way like food and beverage recommendations, top sights and attractions to visit, Fairfield by Marriott's offerings and more. A one-month self-drive itinerary will be thoughtfully curated by local insiders from Fairfield by Marriott, including nostalgic excursions to Kyoto's old towns of Kinosaki and Izushi, visits to vast flower fields and wineries of Hiroshima's Sera, and more. All-inclusive stays will be arranged at the project's 29 newly opened hotels, situated beside roadside stations known locally as "Michi-no-Eki" and providing the ideal rest point to discover nearby national parks, UNESCO World Heritage sites and attractions.

In return for sharing their discoveries with fellow travelers, the 'Road Trip Reporter' will receive attractive entitlements and remuneration that include:

Accommodation for 30 days at Fairfield by Marriott hotels

Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, showcasing the diverse flavors of Japan

Round-trip airfare

Curated itinerary of experiences

Self-drive car and reclaimable petrol fees

A project fee of US$5,000 for developing content and visual assets, and related usage rights

Excited to embark on The World's Coolest Commute? Applications to become Fairfield by Marriott's 'Road Trip Reporter' are open from 15 July to 15 August 2024.

Entries must include:

A recent travel story you've written (up to 500 words) in English with accompanying visual moments captured

One-liner response to this question: What motivates you to be Fairfield's Road Trip Reporter?

Link to blog and/or social media pages

Personal details, including name, age, country of origin and confirmation of driving permit

Open to English and/or Japanese language writers over 18 years old

For more details visit https://fairfield-michinoeki-japan.com/information/fairfield-roadtripreporter

Interested applicants can submit their entries to [email protected].

Terms and conditions apply.

