Introducing TuniTuni to Malaysia: Korea's No. 1 Storytelling Play Gym Now Open in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of TuniTuni, Korea's No. 1 storytelling play gym, a world of adventure and learning awaits young children in Malaysia. Launching its first center in Malaysia on October 13th, TuniTuni brings a fresh approach to early childhood education for children ages 1 to 5, combining movement, imagination, and real-life scenarios to foster physical development, emotional intelligence, and a lifelong love for activity.

Exploring new adventures at the TuniTuni Center in Kuala Lumpur

With a rich history since 2003, TuniTuni has become a key part of early childhood education in Korea. In fact, one in six Korean children has experienced its unique blend of learning and play. What sets TuniTuni apart, is its ever-changing weekly program, which ensures children stay engaged and excited with new topics and activities each week.

At TuniTuni Malaysia, children develop gross and fine motor skills through carefully crafted play materials and guided activities. Each session is designed to encourage kids to try new movements, explore creative topics, and learn through hands-on play. Storytelling is at the heart of every activity, helping children retain knowledge while keeping their curiosity alive.

TuniTuni's mission is simple: to build confidence in physical activity and explore movement as a natural part of children's lives. Through step-by-step exercises designed for success, TuniTuni helps children cultivate a positive attitude toward physical activity from an early age. At the same time, TuniTuni creates meaningful connections between parents and children, fostering shared experiences that strengthen family bonds. The joyful memories made during these early years will last a lifetime.

Parents eager to discover more about TuniTuni Malaysia can take advantage of the special Opening Promotion, which includes a Free Trial Class, a Registration Fee Waiver, and exclusive gifts like a TuniFriends Doll or Ball and a TuniTuni T-shirt (while stocks last). To sign up, contact +6012-227 1670 or message TuniTuni Malaysia on Instagram and Facebook .

The TuniTuni center is located at United Point Mall, Unit 1-08 & 1-09, First Floor, No. 10, Jalan Lang Emas, 51200 Kuala Lumpur. Parents are welcome to visit anytime. For more details, visit the TuniTuni global website at tunituniglobal.com .

SOURCE TuniTuni Malaysia