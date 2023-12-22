Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2023 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2023 on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q4 2023 Earnings Call:

Date: January 26, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 15:00 CET

Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nwyi74yn

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8f16a2b2df754e66a88962e24a4a7096

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

after the conference until January 26, 2025

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,

Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

