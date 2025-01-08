Invitation to Autoliv's Q4, 2024 Earnings Call

News provided byAutoliv
08 Jan, 2025, 22:05 CST
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the fourth quarter 2024 on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com.
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Q4 2024 Earnings Call:
Date:
January 31, 2025
Time:
14:00 – 15:00 CET
Main speaker:
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a7ye6jc5
To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI03e6c672dcf6461b81614a1148ffef82
Audio replay will be available after the conference until January 31, 2026:
www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
