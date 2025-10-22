Invitation to Electrolux Group Capital Markets Update, December 4, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and business media representatives to its Capital Markets Update on December 4, 2025.

The Capital Markets Update (CMU) will be held at Electrolux Group headquarters on S:t Göransgatan 143 in Stockholm, Sweden, starting at 14.00 CET on December 4, 2025, with registration from 13.30 CET. A live webcast will also be available.

The agenda will include presentations by Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, and members of the Group Management team between 14.00 CET and approx. 15.30 CET. The CMU provides an opportunity for participants to get an update on Electrolux Group strategy and priorities ahead. Presentations and Q&A sessions will be followed by a brand experience tour. Please note that only presentations and Q&A sessions will be webcasted live. The CMU is planned to end at approx. 17.30 CET.

Register your participation for the event in-person no later than November 20. Please note that the number of participants attending in person is limited. More information, including the full agenda, will be made available on the registration sites further ahead.

For more information, contact:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, phone +46 73 025 10 05,

[email protected]



Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, phone +46 76 863 51 85, [email protected]



Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, phone +46 70 796 38 56, [email protected]



Media: Electrolux Group Press Hotline, phone +46 8 657 65 07

