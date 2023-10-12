Invitation to Electrolux Group Q3 presentation

News provided by

Electrolux Group

12 Oct, 2023, 14:28 CST

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the third quarter of 2023 will be published on October 27, 2023, at approx. 08.00 CEST.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, Therese Friberg, CFO, and Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CCO, will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Electrolux Group

Also from this source

AB Electrolux Chairman Staffan Bohman declines re-election

Staffan Bohman has today notified the AB Electrolux Nomination Committee that he will not be available for re-election as Chairman of the Board of AB ...

Conversion of shares in AB Electrolux

According to AB Electrolux articles of association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares are converted to Series B...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics