Invitation to presentation of Electrolux Group Q2 report

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Electrolux Group

03 Jul, 2026, 14:29 CST

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29th of July, 2026, Electrolux Group will publish the results for the second quarter of 2026, at approx. 07.00 CEST.

Media, investors and analysts are invited to a simultaneous webcast and telephone conference on the same day following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST where Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, together with Therese Friberg, CFO, will present the report.

Information on how to join the webcast and telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 025 1005
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856
Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

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https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q2-report,c4370378

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SOURCE Electrolux Group

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