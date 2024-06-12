ION becomes approved vendor for equities trading on BSE

MUMBAI, India, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, announces that it is registered as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) with BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange). ION's Fidessa trading platform is now certified for cash equities trading on BSE.

Following the completion of the audit process, BSE certified Fidessa as compliant with all relevant exchange rules and regulatory standards, enabling exchange members to use the platform for equities trading on BSE. With a majority of the top Indian brokers already using Fidessa for trading or connectivity outside India, the empanelment with BSE will support the continued growth and development of Indian capital markets.

Established in 1875, BSE is Asia's oldest stock exchange and has over 5,700 listings. It has played a key role in the growth of the Indian corporate sector by providing an efficient capital-raising platform.

Fidessa provides order management, algorithmic trading and risk management in one unified solution, with a distinct focus on simplicity, reliability, and automation. BSE exchange members can now take advantage of the comprehensive features of Fidessa for their cash equities business.

Robert Cioffi, Global Head of Equities Product Management at ION Markets, said: "ION is delighted that Fidessa is certified for equities trading on BSE. Already established as a trusted market data vendor to brokers and exchanges in India, the partnership with BSE further strengthens ION's position in the region, and unlocks Fidessa's full capabilities for exchange members."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity. All while giving real-time access to critical information for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

