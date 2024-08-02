CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Image Possibilities" Coproduction Plan (IP PLAN) 2024 was launched in Changsha on July 30th. The event brought together international directors and producers, industry representatives, academic experts, and media for the official kickoff.

Du Zhanyuan, President of China International Communications Group, expressed anticipation for the collaboration between Chinese and foreign filmmakers. He emphasized the importance of showcasing Chinese culture and development to the world through authentic and relatable storytelling.

IP PLAN 2024 Launches: Global Call for Chinese Stories

The launch ceremony featured insights from IP PLAN mentor Vikram Channa and filmmaker Arthur Jones, who shared their experiences in international co-production and personal storytelling. Malcolm Clarke, a British documentary filmmaker and IP PLAN mentor, stressed the need for trust and creativity among filmmakers to effectively tell Chinese stories.

IP PLAN is a comprehensive production program seeking both original concepts and completed films. Selected projects will receive professional training, production support, with the opportunity to be broadcast on CCTV-9 and other international platforms.

The initiative aims to foster global collaboration, promote cultural exchange, and create compelling visual stories that highlight the richness of China's stories. IP PLAN is jointly organized by China International Communications Group, CCTV-9, and Discovery Channel. Submissions are open until August 31st.

Submissions email [email protected]

Theme Video: https://youtu.be/GFrYH6PKtJo

For more information, please visit:

https://ipplan.ccicd.org.cn/project-register

SOURCE IP PLAN