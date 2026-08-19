IPC Shopping Centre Builds Momentum Towards the Opening of IPC Gourmet Hall

Scheduled to open in December 2026, the new destination brings together established brands, refreshed concepts and a thoughtfully curated customer experience

PETALING JAYA , Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First announced in March 2026, IPC Gourmet Hall is progressing steadily towards its targeted December 2026 opening, reinforcing IPC Shopping Centre's continued commitment to shaping a stronger dining and lifestyle proposition for the surrounding community. Spanning approximately 43,000 square feet with 39 outlets upon completion, the new destination has been designed to offer greater variety, convenience and choice while creating more opportunities for people to gather, connect and enjoy meaningful everyday moments.

*The images presented are artists' impressions and are for illustrative purposes only. Final designs may vary.

As the destination continues to take shape, its carefully curated line-up signals strong progress and growing confidence in IPC Gourmet Hall as a future dining address. Confirmed tenants such as Ole-Ole Bali, Paradise Dynasty, Chameleon Restaurant, Bantianyao Grilled Fish, Seven Seas, BaD Scones, Churn Ice Cream, Halla Holla, Furiku, and Anytime Acai reflect the breadth of the offering being built for visitors, while reinforcing the hall's appeal to brands seeking to be part of a lifestyle-led community destination.

Mark Tan, Acting General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre said, "Food plays an important role in bringing people together, and consumers today are increasingly looking for places that offer both variety and quality within a welcoming environment. IPC Gourmet Hall is designed to meet those evolving expectations by bringing together a strong mix of brands, cuisines and dining experiences in one destination. It will also complement our existing food and beverage offering, giving the community more reasons to meaningfully connect with their loved ones at IPC Shopping Centre.

"At IPC Shopping Centre, we want to create a place where people feel at home; whether they are stopping by for a quick meal, catching up with family and friends, or simply spending time together. Through IPC Gourmet Hall, we're bringing together a wider variety of dining experiences within a welcoming, nature-inspired setting, making it easier for our community to discover new favourites, enjoy familiar comforts and create meaningful moments. More importantly, we hope it becomes another reason for people to continue seeing IPC Shopping Centre as their familiar third home."

A Curated Mix of Flavours and New Dining Experiences

More than an expansion of IPC's food and beverage offering, IPC Gourmet Hall has been thoughtfully planned around a range of dining needs and occasions, from quick weekday meals and casual catch-ups to family gatherings and celebrations. The destination will bring together diverse flavours within a warm, nature-inspired environment featuring greenery, natural textures and flexible seating options.

Among the highlights include Paradise Dynasty, which will introduce a first-of-its-kind concept at IPC Shopping Centre that is different from its other outlets, making IPC the first destination to feature this refreshed experience. Ole-Ole Bali will also unveil a new concept that celebrates the rich culinary traditions of Bali.

Further diversifying the offering is Chameleon Restaurant, which will mark its first outlet in a shopping centre. The Japanese-Western fusion concept is recognised for its restaurant-quality cuisine, wholesome ingredients and approachable dining experience that balances comfort with value. The tenant line-up also includes Bantianyao Grilled Fish, a popular grilled fish concept known for its bold flavours and shareable dining experience.

Complementing the savoury offerings is BaD Scones, that specializes in classic freshly baked English scones and hearty British comfort food concept built around its "Buy and Donate" mission. The dessert selection is further enhanced by Churn Ice Cream, a homegrown artisanal ice cream brand recognised for its handcrafted ice creams made from quality ingredients, alongside Malaysia's first recorded sourdough waffles.

With construction now at its halfway mark, IPC Gourmet Hall continues to take shape and remains on track for its December 2026 opening. The aforementioned tenants offer an early glimpse of the dining experience visitors can look forward to.

Upon completion, IPC Gourmet Hall will mark an important milestone in IPC Shopping Centre's continued evolution as a lifestyle destination, further strengthening its role as a place where there's something for everyone. As an extension of IPC Shopping Centre's role as a familiar third home, the new destination reflects its commitment to creating spaces that remain relevant to the everyday lives for the many people it serves.

For more information or leasing enquiries, please contact [email protected].

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About IPC Shopping Centre:

Established in December 2003, IPC Shopping Centre is Malaysia's first meeting place anchored by IKEA with the big blue box store and a vital part of Ikano Retail's growing portfolio in the Southeast Asia region. Strategically nestled in the heart of the mixed-use development of Mutiara Damansara, it serves as a familiar third home for their community and beyond. More than just a retail destination, IPC Shopping Centre is a space where everyone can recharge, reconnect, and enjoy life's simple moments, all while providing the convenience they need for their shopping. Rooted in its Swedish heritage, IPC Shopping Centre embodies the concept of Lagom Life – a way of living that is balanced, sustainable, and just right. This shapes everything from its sustainable living inspired environment, the carefully curated tenant mix, to the overall experience, offering visitors a space to slow down, find balance, and enjoy life at their own pace. IPC Shopping Centre also leads in sustainability with the flagship Recycling and Buy-Back Centre and other green initiatives in fostering community engagement and showcasing their commitment to a greener future.

SOURCE IPC Shopping Centre