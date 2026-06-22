IPD and ABB Help Power Sustainable Operations at New Sydney Fish Market

SYDNEY, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IPD, in partnership with ABB Australia and Equilibrium Climatech Joint Venture (ECJV), has supported the delivery of an advanced HVAC solution for the New Sydney Fish Market, one of Sydney's most significant public infrastructure projects.

Located at Blackwattle Bay and led by Infrastructure NSW, the redevelopment will deliver world-class seafood retail and dining experiences, community spaces and improved public access to the harbour.

Image: ABB Drives installed at New Sydney Fish Market. Courtesy of IPD At the front of the New Sydney Fish Market. Image courtesy of IPD. More ABB drives installed inside the central cooling plant. Image courtesy of IPD.

To support the project's environmental and operational objectives, ECJV partnered with IPD to supply and commission more than 130 ABB ACH580-01 Variable Speed Drives (VSDs) across the facility's HVAC systems. The drives form part of a broader sustainability strategy designed to improve energy efficiency, support emissions reduction goals and enhance long-term operational resilience.

The HVAC and refrigeration systems were developed to support ambitious sustainability targets established for the project, including the delivery of a central cooling plant designed to reduce carbon emissions. According to Equilibrium, the HVAC solution was designed to achieve a 25 per cent reduction in CO₂ emissions and reduce energy consumption by between 5 and 30 per cent compared with conventional systems.

"It's been a privilege to support ECJV on the iconic New Sydney Fish Market project," said Sattam Rahman, Sales Development at IPD. "Their collaborative approach made it easy to align on goals and deliver ABB HVAC Variable Speed Drives that met the project's unique requirements. We're proud to have played a role in bringing this world-class development to life."

The ABB ACH580 drives are deployed throughout the facility to control chilled water pumps, condenser water pumps, cooling tower operations, supply fans, return fans and exhaust fans. Each drive integrates with the building's central Building Management System (BMS), enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and optimised operational control.

The project team selected ABB's ACH580 drives for their energy efficiency, seamless BMS integration, durability and HVAC-specific functionality. Features including IP55 protection and embedded EMC filters help reduce installation complexity while supporting reliable performance in demanding plant room environments.

"We engaged IPD and ABB Australia to supply ABB's Variable Speed Drives on the New Sydney Fish Market project due to their proven product reliability and ability to support a true 24/7 operational environment," said Dean Corkin, Project Manager at Equilibrium. "The technical support and product knowledge provided by IPD and ABB Australia were consistently strong throughout procurement, installation and commissioning."

According to the project case study, the value-engineered secondary design adopted for the New Sydney Fish Market is expected to deliver a 5–30 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared with the original CO₂ reference design. While both design options incorporated variable speed drives, the efficiency gains are primarily attributed to the revised system configuration.

"Energy efficiency is at the core of ABB Drives' mission, and we're proud to be part of the transformation of the New Sydney Fish Market," said Josh Paikada, Segment Manager – HVAC & Infrastructure, ABB Australia. "The ABB ACH580 HVAC VSD is designed for simplicity, dependability and energy-efficient performance in landmark infrastructure projects like this."

Beyond energy savings, the HVAC solution is expected to contribute to lower operating costs, improved equipment longevity and enhanced operational reliability through proactive monitoring and control.

The project highlights the value of collaboration between contractors, technology providers and suppliers in delivering infrastructure projects that balance environmental responsibility, operational performance and long-term financial viability in Australia.

Learn more about ABB's drives for HVACR applications https://www.abb.com/global/en/areas/motion/drives/low-voltage-ac-drives/hvacr-drives

About IPD

IPD is an Australian distributor of electrical infrastructure products and solutions, partnering with leading global manufacturers to deliver innovative technologies across industrial, commercial and infrastructure applications.

About ABB

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

ABB Drives is a global technology leader serving industries, infrastructure and machine builders with world-class variable speed drives, drive systems and packages. We help our customers, partners and equipment manufacturers to improve energy efficiency, asset reliability, productivity, safety and performance.

Media Contact:

Natalie Landrito

Marketing and Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE ABB Australia