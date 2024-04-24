iPeakoin Expands Global Presence with New Office in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iPeakoin, a leading enterprise-level cash management platform at the forefront of technology, was this week pleased to celebrate the opening of its new office in Singapore, further extending its international reach.

iPeakoin Singapore Headquarters Office

iPeakoin Chief Executive Officer Michael Wu and other senior company executives hosted a reception on April 23rd in the City of Singapore to welcome guests from across the Asia financial and business community. The move comes as part of the fintech firm's strategy to tap into new revenue streams worldwide and to foster a long-term partnership with local businesses, finance institutions and government.

Since its establishment in 2019, iPeakoin has consistently achieved profitability, marking a significant milestone in 2022. Additionally, this year witnessed a remarkable 350% increase in total transaction volume for iPeakoin, complemented by substantial growth in its customer base and profit margin.

As an emerging fintech, iPeakoin has focused on building a seamless infrastructure to bridge the traditional finance and cryptocurrencies. With its wallets, cards and accounts, iPeakoin has helped startups and traditional financial institutions move forward by removing the barriers that prevent them from realizing the benefits of cryptocurrencies.

Singapore, renowned for its robust regulatory framework, technological infrastructure, and thriving fintech ecosystem, presents an ideal location for iPeakoin to further enhance its innovative offerings. By establishing a local presence, iPeakoin aims to leverage its expertise and experience to address the unique needs and challenges of the Asian market.

"We are thrilled to locate our Singapore headquarters to this prestigious location," said Michael Wu, the CEO of iPeakoin. "The new office space will not only accommodate our growing team but also provide an ideal setting for fostering creativity and driving forward our mission to revolutionize the financial technology industry. We look forward to cementing our presence in Asia to support the needs and business growth of our customers and partners."

The expansion into Singapore builds upon iPeakoin's continued growth and success in revolutionizing the financial services landscape worldwide. With its proven track record of success and dedication to innovation, iPeakoin is poised to play a pivotal role in driving forward the future of finance in the region and beyond.

About iPeakoin

iPeakoin is a licensed FinTech platform that drives the innovation of crypto payments. It has now expanded its business to over 180 countries/regions, serving more than 15,000 companies.

Aiming to build a unified financial infrastructure of both fiat and cryptocurrency, iPeakoin creates a scalable Card-as-a-Service to bring crypto further into mainstream financial services and helps crypto businesses build stronger connections with end users.

iPeakoin also completed a series A funding round in 2023 for its global expansion plans and products and solutions development. The funding round was led by Zhenfund.

In addition to its headquarters in Singapore, iPeakoin has offices in the US, Hong Kong, and Luxembourg, as well as partnerships with top-tier banks & financial institutions worldwide.

