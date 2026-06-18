IQAX Pioneers eBL for High-Volume LCL Operations with Tianjin Consol and EZShipping

The collaboration helps reduce documentation friction, strengthen cargo control and improve efficiency in high-volume LCL operations

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAX, a global leader in trade intelligence technology, has launched a pilot with Tianjin Consol International Co., Ltd., a leading North China–based less-than-container-load (LCL) freight forwarder and non-vessel-operating common carrier (NVOCC), through its partnership with EZShipping. Under the pilot, Tianjin Consol is using IQAX's blockchain-based electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) and IQAX One, which combines digital documentation, data and workflow orchestration to improve operations. The initiative shows how integrated digital documentation can reduce friction, strengthen cargo control, as well as deliver practical efficiency and risk-management gains in high-volume LCL operations.

The pilot reflects broader challenges in LCL shipping, where high shipment volumes, multiple counterparties and tight timelines make documentation complex and costly. Paper bills of lading remain slow, while alternatives such as telex release and seaway bills often require trade-offs between speed and cargo control.

Addressing these long-standing pain points, the pilot integrates IQAX eBL into Tianjin Consol's day-to-day workflows as a web-based service, requiring no system integration or changes to existing IT setups. It enables fast online invitation of shippers, consignees and partners to join the bill of lading process, accelerating document circulation, improving coordination and supporting faster, more secure cargo release. These capabilities are supported by IQAX One, designed to unify digital documentation, data and workflow orchestration around real‑world user needs and is currently being tested in a pilot ahead of its official launch.

By combining EZShipping's AI-driven document processing with IQAX's secure eBL issuance, Tianjin Consol achieves a fully digital, end-to-end documentation flow, from initial data submission to final bill of lading issuance and transfer. This not only enhances efficiency in high-volume LCL environments but also sets the foundation for scalable, standardised digital workflows across the broader logistics ecosystem.

Beyond operational gains, the pilot highlights the broader importance of eBL adoption for LCL shipping and the wider industry. LCL has historically lagged full-container-load segments in digital documentation because of fragmented stakeholders and coordination complexity. Demonstrating that eBLs can work at scale in LCL marks an important step towards standardizing digital documentation, reducing paper-related risk and laying the groundwork for wider interoperability across trade and logistics ecosystems.

"Electronic bills of lading are moving from industry aspiration to practical necessity, particularly in complex segments such as LCL," said George Guo, CEO of IQAX. "This pilot with Tianjin Consol, enabled through our partnership with EZShipping, shows how eBLs can deliver both efficiency and control in high-frequency, multi-party environments. By integrating eBLs into workflows and flexible commercial models that minimise cost and complexity, we are accelerating adoption while building a durable digital foundation for global trade."

"As an LCL-focused forwarder, we process a large volume of bills of lading every day. Through this pilot, we can offer customers lower documentation costs, stronger cargo control than seaway bills, and smoother coordination across counterparties. Taking a proactive approach to eBL adoption helps us improve service quality today while preparing for the future of digital trade." said Emma Guo, Group President of Tianjin Consol.

Edward Ma, CEO of EZShipping added, "LCL forwarders and their customers continue to face significant friction in document handling. By integrating our digital and AI-driven document processing capabilities with IQAX's eBL solution, this pilot shows how data submission, validation and bill of lading issuance can be streamlined into a single digital flow. We see this as an important step in making eBL adoption accessible to a broader segment of the logistics market."

As electronic documentation gains momentum across shipping, the pilot between IQAX, EZShipping and Tianjin Consol shows how targeted collaboration can unlock immediate value in traditionally paper-heavy LCL segments. By combining trusted digital infrastructure, practical workflow integration and ecosystem partnerships, the initiative points to a scalable path for broader eBL adoption and more efficient, secure and connected global trade.

About IQAX

IQAX is the digital trade intelligence company powering critical decisions across global supply chains. We help businesses act faster, build resilience and become more sustainable, by solving their most complex challenges. From IQAX eBL to digital twin, our solutions embed our deep industry expertise with a proprietary frontier technology stack incorporating IoT, blockchain, and AI. Our enterprise-grade solutions prioritize security, integration and interoperability, helping customers accelerate digital transformation. IQAX works with leading shipping lines, logistics providers, corporates, and financial institutions worldwide.

www.iqax.com

About Tianjin Consol International Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Consol International Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive international logistics group headquartered in Tianjin, China, serving worldwide customers. The predecessor of Tianjin Consol was founded in 1993 and now it has been operating as a group since 2014, the company has over 30 years of experience in the international logistics industry and a strong presence at the Port of Tianjin.

Tianjin Consol specializes in international freight forwarding, consolidation services, bonded logistics, cross-border e-commerce logistics, and digital logistics solutions. Leveraging the strategic advantages of Tianjin Port and an extensive global logistics network, we provide a full range of services including LCL and FCL transportation, NVOCC services, customs clearance, warehousing, distribution, and multimodal transportation.

As a dedicated practitioner of logistics service provider in Tianjin, we continuously invest in digital innovation through our self-developed WEconsol Cloud Platform, integrating global logistics resources and enhancing visibility, efficiency, and collaboration throughout the supply chain.

Backed by extensive consolidation expertise, a worldwide agency network, and professional port operation capabilities, we are committed to delivering efficient, transparent, secure, and reliable logistics solutions to customers around the world.

Core Qualifications

* Class-A International Freight Forwarder in China

* Licensed Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC)

* Member of FIATA

* Official Member of WWA Top Global Consolidation Network

* AAA-Rated Logistics Enterprise

* ISO 9001 Certified

* Subsidiary Company Certified as China Customs AEO Advanced Certified Enterprises

About EZShipping

EZ Shipping is a leading intelligent digital platform for international shipping and logistics, dedicated to the innovative application of Artificial Intelligence in the maritime industry. By integrating AI, big data, and blockchain technologies, the platform provides one-stop digital services including global freight rate and sailing schedule inquiries, AI-powered booking, intelligent document processing, AI-assisted customs declaration, shipment tracking, multi-currency ocean freight payments, freight financing, and electronic Bills of Lading (eBL).

EZ Shipping efficiently connects shipping lines, ports, freight forwarders, customs authorities, insurance providers, banks, and other key stakeholders to build an open and collaborative digital ecosystem, accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation of the global shipping and logistics industry.

SOURCE IQAX Limited