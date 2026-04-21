iQIYI Charts New Course for the AI Era: Decentralized Content Model and Nadou Pro Launched at World Conference 2026

iQIYI shifts to a decentralized, social-media-like platform with expanded IP access, distribution, and revenue-sharing for creators

Nadou Pro launches as a full-stack AI platform for professional content production

AI accelerates content development; premium IP remains core value driver

BEIJING, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, unveiled a series of AI-driven initiatives at iQIYI World Conference 2026, the company's flagship annual summit in Beijing during April 20-21. The announcements center on three strategic pillars: Nadou Pro's official commercial launch, upgraded platform services, and optimized revenue-sharing, designed to empower AIGC creators with industrial-scale capabilities and resources.

iQIYI Founder and CEO Yu GONG opened the conference with his outlook for AI's content creation transformation. Gong highlighted AI's role in driving explosive creator and content growth through production time and cost efficiencies.

In the AI era, iQIYI has recognized that entertainment platforms will need to equip creators with the right tools to succeed, not just commission more content. The company is evolving into a decentralized platform opening its IP library, talent network, digital assets, and commercial infrastructure to empower creators to scale production to tell their stories with greater share of the commercial success.

"iQIYI will transform into a non-centralized social media-alike platform, building a new content ecosystem where creators own their IP assets, audience relationships, and substantial commercial returns," said Gong. "Our future work will focus on establishing this new ecosystem through close collaboration with creators."

Nadou Pro: A professional content production platform powered by AI and proprietary resources

iQIYI demonstrated how its Nadou Pro AI production platform delivers scaled, industrial-grade capabilities to empower individual creators and teams to unleash their creativity. Rather than standalone tools, Nadou Pro integrates nearly 70 AI agents – covering scriptwriting, directing, visual design, editing, and more – into a unified workflow that resolves key AIGC challenges like character and scene consistency while enabling creators to produce film-grade content with improved efficiency.

Creators can access iQIYI's IP library for adaptation, collaborate with affiliated talent, and draw on a shared digital asset library of scenes, props, and virtual characters. Through integration with iQIYI's distribution and monetization systems, Nadou Pro provides a seamless path from creation to commercialization.

"Nadou Pro's core goal is lowering creation barriers without compromising quality," said Wenfeng LIU, Senior Vice President of iQIYI. "It enables talented creators to overcome technical and resource barriers, transforming ideas into professional-grade works while unifying the full chain from ideation to production, distribution, and monetization – all within one platform."

Opening the Platform: New Tools and Revenue Models for Creators

iQIYI's app is shifting toward a decentralized model, giving creators greater autonomy and revenue returns within its content ecosystem. This approach expands beyond traditional, centrally commissioned production and is supported by three key initiatives, including the upgraded iQIYI creator account system, an optimized revenue-sharing framework, and comprehensive support services.

iQIYI has upgraded its creator account system with zero-threshold onboarding and a simplified sign-up process, allowing creators to publish and distribute content directly. Deeply integrated with Nadou Pro and iQIYI's creator account and revenue-sharing systems, creators' works can seamlessly enter the platform's distribution network and benefit from a transparent and open revenue-sharing mechanism.

The revenue-sharing returns are tied to actual project performance with no upper limit, with additional incentives including a 20% subsidy for AI-generated and mid-form series (no less than 5 minutes per episode, with a total runtime of no less than 60 minutes) through year-end 2026.

In parallel, iQIYI is expanding support through training programs, creator communities, funding opportunities, and resources like compute power, IP licensing, and office space. Together, these initiatives create a complete commercial cycle that lowers barriers and drives sustainable creator growth.

IP Remains the Foundation of AI-Era Content

Premium IP and compelling storytelling remain the foundation of value creation. During the event, the company released over 350 highly anticipated titles across dramas, variety shows, films and animations. iQIYI Chief Content Officer Xiaohui WANG emphasized: "AI cannot change the reality that IP relies on premium content. Great stories will always command top value, and strong IP generates higher ecosystem revenue premiums."

This principle guides iQIYI's AIGC strategy – using AI to enhance, not replace, strong IP. The company builds talent pipelines through competitions, venture programs, and training camps; develops content via internal AI studios; and equips creators with the Nadou Pro platform for professional-grade production.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, [email protected]

SOURCE iQIYI Inc.