iQIYI Launches "The Blooming Journey" Season 2, Cementing Its Leadership in Seasonal IPs and Female-Centric Storytelling

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, announces the premiere of "The Blooming Journey" Season 2, arriving October 24. This travel-themed reality show continues iQIYI's legacy of delivering standout seasonal IPs while highlighting authentic and compelling female narratives.

Building on the popularity of season 1, season 2 features five of China's renowned female celebrities alongside two young companions. The format breaks away from task-driven reality competition: each episode is anchored in a meaningful theme, with cast members exploring new challenges that highlight collaboration, self-discovery, and the power of personal stories. This season's journey covers diverse destinations – Inner Mongolia, Guizhou, Chongqing, Quanzhou, Hong Kong, and Macao – giving viewers a panoramic look at the broader Chinese culture.

Performance data demonstrates robust anticipation and engagement: Season 2 generated over a thousand trending topics on social media prior to premiere, reflecting the powerful draw of iQIYI's original programming. Season 1 achieved notable success, with iQIYI's content popularity index surpassing 8,000 and leading third-party rankings such as Enlightent, Dengta, Maoyan, Endata, Guduo, and Vlinkage. The show has not only captured young audiences, but also reached lower-tier markets and more senior demographic.

Importantly, "The Blooming Journey" makes a real-world impact. The show also helped bring new attention to Lugu Lake in Yunnan Province, where visitor numbers rose 42.93% year-on-year during the 2025 National Day Holiday period. Many travelers were inspired by the show to explore local traditions, including sunrise watching and Mosuo cultural experiences.

"The Blooming Journey" epitomizes iQIYI's ongoing commitment to premium, IP-driven entertainment. Other long-running variety shows – such as "The Rap of China," "The King of Stand-Up Comedy," and "Become a Farmer" – further demonstrate iQIYI's leadership in delivering high-quality, diverse content that shapes consumer preferences and boosts local tourism.

With its strong portfolio of seasonal IP and cross-border format innovation, iQIYI remains at the forefront of China's entertainment landscape, providing fresh perspectives, championing inclusive storytelling, and connecting audiences to the places and cultures they see on screen.

Contact:

iQIYI Press, [email protected]

SOURCE iQIYI Inc.