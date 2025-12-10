iQIYI Scream Night 2025 Spotlights Creative Excellence and Industry Momentum

iQIYI and Galaxy Arena renew three-year strategic partnership to boost entertainment and tourism

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, hosted its annual Scream Night at the Galaxy Arena in Macao, presenting 63 honors across six content categories. The event drew over 100 celebrities and industry leaders, alongside thousands of fans, with hundreds of millions streaming the ceremony globally.

iQIYI Scream Night has grown into a key industry barometer since its launch. Now in its 11th year, the ceremony highlights the year's standout productions and talent, connecting creators directly with their audience.

This year, the event expanded with a two-day "iQIYI Scream Carnival" at the Galaxy International Convention Center Forecourt Area. The festival featured live performances and showcases, offering fans an interactive and immersive experience alongside the main ceremony.

Honoring Creative Excellence

In the drama category, "Thriving Land" took home "Top Drama of the Year", while "Rose Finch" received "Short Drama of the Year". iQIYI Founder and CEO Yu GONG and Chief Content Officer Xiaohui WANG joined screenwriter Heping LIU to honor six original drama titles that surpassed a content popularity index of 10,000 – the platform's benchmark for a blockbuster. These selections leverage a new four-tier evaluation system designed to surface premium content recommendations for users.

Variety show honors went to "The King of Stand-up Comedy 2", which gained "Influential Show of the Year," while "HAHAHAHAHA 5", "The Blooming Journey 2", and "Become a Farmer 3" shared the "Variety Show of the Year" honors.

"The Shadow's Edge" secured "Film of the Year", recognized as the highest-rated Chinese crime action movie of the decade. While seven honors were presented for global excellence, alongside acting honors recognizing audience engagement.

Highlighting technological innovation, director Youxue CHEN's "Under the Fireworks Lies My Home" won iQIYI's inaugural AI Short Film Competition – a joint initiative with ByteDance and Google to integrate generative AI into storytelling.

The event also spotlighted the year's most popular virtual characters from iQIYI's "Taodou World", a feature powered by AI that enables real-time user interaction with over 1,000 characters from iQIYI titles.

Expanding Strategic Partnership

Following the event, iQIYI and Galaxy Arena announced a renewed three-year strategic partnership on December 9. The agreement deepens collaboration across large-scale events, variety shows, film and television production. The partnership supports Macao's development as a "City of Performing Arts" while strengthening iQIYI's offline entertainment footprint.

