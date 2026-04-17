Is AI Redefining the Structure of Marketing Teams? SailPoint and The Ortus Club Examine the Future of Work at Singapore Summit

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From generative AI to automated workflows, marketing teams are rapidly evolving into hybrid environments where human and machine-driven execution operate side by side. But while adoption is moving quickly, organisational clarity is not.

The B2B Marketing Summit in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on 23 April 2026

At the upcoming Singapore B2B Marketing Summit, SailPoint and The Ortus Club will explore this shift in a keynote session titled "The AI Imperative: AI in B2B Marketing, Automation, and the AI Realism." The session will focus on how leaders are redesigning marketing teams, workflows, and decision-making in response to AI.

The challenge is no longer just about efficiency. As AI becomes embedded into everyday processes, it introduces new layers of complexity around ownership, accountability, and control. Many organisations are still defining where automation should replace human effort, where it should augment it, and where it may introduce more risk than value.

Insights from SailPoint highlight a broader issue underpinning this shift: as organisations adopt more automation and AI-driven systems, the number of digital identities operating within their environments increases, consisting of not just employees, but also systems, workflows, and AI agents. Managing how these interact, and what they have access to, is becoming an increasingly important leadership consideration.

The session will examine how senior leaders are approaching these decisions in practice, including:

How AI is changing marketing operating models and workflows

What work should be automated, augmented, or eliminated

How roles, skills, and team structures are evolving

The organisational challenges emerging alongside AI adoption

About The Ortus Club

The Ortus Club is a global B2B executive event agency specialising in curated, invite-only knowledge-sharing experiences for senior decision-makers. Founded in 2015, the company has hosted over 2,500 events across 40+ countries in 15+ languages, partnering with organisations including Google, AWS, Meta, Visa, Twilio, Dell and Adobe. The Ortus Club creates pitch-free environments — from intimate roundtable dinners to main stage panels — designed to foster genuine executive dialogue and accelerate business relationships. Learn more at ortusclub.com.

Full programme details and registration are now available on the official event page.

SOURCE The Ortus Club