Is Offline Retail Dead? Teddi Lab by Unichi Proves Otherwise with New Immersive Concept Store at Westfield Sydney

SYDNEY, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when traditional retail faces declining foot traffic and a lack of fresh experiences, Australian wellness brand Unichi is boldly defying the trend. Pioneering a disruptive "experiential wellness" format, the brand launches its Teddi Lab Sydney concept store at Westfield Sydney. By bringing its award-winning functional gummies and bear-shaped IP products to the city's heart, Unichi proves that physical stores can thrive when transformed into interactive, trend-forward destinations for modern wellbeing.

A Tangible Brand Experience: Step into the Teddi Universe

Translating brand storytelling into a tangible spatial experience, the store's interior weaves a curated gallery of installations throughout a clean, contemporary setting, reflecting an effortless and elevated aesthetic. At the heart of the design is the playful spirit of the iconic Teddi Bear IP. Visitors step into a miniature "Bear Universe," featuring a giant bear mountain installation and strategically placed hidden peepholes, turning a routine shopping trip into a journey of discovery.

A New Format for Retail: Driven by Experience and Discovery

This immersive model extends throughout the visitor journey. Guests can enjoy in-store gummy tastings to explore their nutritional needs. The shopping experience is further elevated with a custom gacha machine, where customers can win surprise cards and Teddi blind boxes. Beyond supplements, the store offers a range of IP lifestyle merchandise and the Chi Collection—an exclusive bear-shaped jewellery series inspired by colour energy. A highlight is the Sydney-exclusive Jacaranda Purple limited edition jewellery, created in collaboration with Joachim Roncin, the Design Director for the 2024 Paris Olympics, available exclusively at this location.

When Science Meets Smart & Chic Lifestyle

Created in Sydney in 2015, Teddi Lab proves that science does not have to mean boring. Built on uncompromising standards—zero added sugar, Halal certification, and efficacy validated by independent laboratories like Eurofins® and SGS—the store features over 13 award-winning functional gummies, from the globally best-selling Hair Boost Gummy Pro to plant-based Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy, to the newly-launched Turmeric Extract Gummy. More than just supplements, Teddi Lab has an elevated approach to modern wellbeing. The brand is building a growing lifestyle platform where premium nutrition, playful IP merchandise, and designer collaborations come together.

Location

Teddi Lab Sydney Concept Store

Level 2, Sydney Central Plaza, Westfield Sydney

450 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

www.teddilab.com

SOURCE Unichi