ISDN Precision System Launches Two New Products at Automation Taipei 2026, Targeting Advanced Packaging and Vacuum Application

TAIPEI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand for advanced packaging and high-precision equipment, ISDN Precision System is set to unveil two new flagship products at the Automation Taipei 2026 (Booth: K628): the ApexTwin™ MFF Dual-Gantry Motion System, engineered specifically for back-end packaging, and the Vacuum Low-Profile High-Precision Module, designed for vacuum equipment. From large-format substrate manufacturing to precision positioning in vacuum environments, this launch underscores the company's comprehensive product layout spanning linear motors, precision motion control, and mechatronics integration.

ISDN Precision System showcases the ApexTwin™ MFF Dual-Gantry Motion System and Vacuum Low-Profile High-Precision Module

Dual-Gantry Architecture: ApexTwin™ Addresses Large-Format Advanced Packaging

Unlike conventional single-gantry architectures, the ApexTwin™ features a dual-gantry design capable of simultaneously executing two sets of process cycles, significantly enhancing equipment throughput and operational efficiency. The stage is equipped with the company's linear motors and integrated with high-end motion controllers, forming a robust dual-drive architecture. It demonstrates six-axis synchronous control capabilities, achieving a settling time of 50ms @ 0.1 mm within ±300 nm.

Vibration control is also incorporated into the design. ApexTwin™ is equipped with a KURASHIKI KAKO Type-C active vibration isolation system to filter out external environmental vibrations.

Vacuum Low-Profile High-Precision Module: 33 mm Single-Axis Profile for Confined Spaces

The module is designed for vacuum equipment used in semiconductor and medical applications. In vacuum environments, the lack of air convection makes it difficult to dissipate heat generated by moving components, making thermal management an important factor affecting equipment stability.

To address this, ISDN Precision System has integrated its linear motor thermal dissipation technology into the module's design, ensuring stable operation even under constrained cooling conditions. With its thinnest single-axis profile measuring just 33 mm, the module is ideal for high-precision equipment with limited internal installation space. Key applications include precision alignment for wafer inspection, pre-grinding wafer alignment, and precision positioning for vacuum coating of medical implants.

ISDN Precision System stated: "As advanced manufacturing continues to evolve, demand for precision motion and integration capabilities is increasing. The two new products we are launching target the critical market demands for 'large-format, high-speed motion' and 'vacuum, ultra-thin precision positioning.' Building on our core expertise in linear motor technology, we have integrated motion control, vibration isolation, and mechatronic technologies to provide equipment manufacturers with product options ranging from core motion components to precision platforms."

To further demonstrate its technical prowess and application potential, ISDN Precision System will exhibit at the Automation Taipei from August 19 to August 22. Industry professionals are invited to visit Booth K628 on the 1st floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1. A dedicated technical team will be on-site to provide in-depth demonstrations and technical consultations, jointly exploring future business opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

About ISDN Holdings Limited

Operating since 1986, ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX: I07) is a fast-growing multi-industry corporation focused on powering smart operations. We help businesses advance their digital capabilities for the Industry 4.0 era while maintaining a keen focus on clean energy in Asia.

About ISDN Precision System

Based in Taiwan, ISDN Precision System specializes in the local production of linear motors, high-precision gantries, and customized mechatronics solutions for the precision manufacturing sector. From its strategic base in Asia, the company has rapidly built an international network to deliver precise and tailored motion solutions to customers worldwide.

SOURCE ISDN Precision System