ISDN Precision System Obtains CE Certification, Plans Debut at SEMICON SEA

TAIPEI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISDN Precision System announced that its linear motors have obtained CE certification, demonstrating compliance with European Union requirements on safety, health, and environmental protection, and granting the company official access to the European market.

The company stated that achieving CE certification indicates its product design and manufacturing processes meet relevant European regulatory standards, and is expected to support future collaboration with international customers in equipment integration and applications.

ISDN Precision System’s linear motors have obtained CE certification and will be showcased alongside high-precision modules at SEMICON SEA 2026.

ISDN Precision System will participate in SEMICON SEA 2026 in May 2026 under the leadership of its parent company, Singapore-based ISDN Holdings. This marks the company's first participation in an overseas semiconductor exhibition.

According to ISDN Precision System, the exhibition will feature linear motors and high-precision modules, with applications covering semiconductor equipment, laser processing, and optical inspection. Its linear motors support high-speed motion and precision positioning, and are compatible with leading global drive and controller brands for multi-axis configurations. The company also provides customized mechatronic solutions, developing motion systems based on customer requirements.

According to PwC, global semiconductor equipment spending is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of over 7% through 2030, with more than 70% of investments concentrated in Asia. Against this backdrop, as Asia continues to serve as a major hub for semiconductor manufacturing, and with Singapore and Malaysia playing key roles in packaging, testing, and related supply chains, ISDN Precision System is leveraging its parent company's regional presence to expand its service capabilities.

The company stated that it will continue to strengthen technical capabilities and application integration based on its existing product portfolio, while expanding collaboration opportunities in overseas markets.

About ISDN Holdings Limited

Operating since 1986, ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX: I07) is a fast-growing multi-industry corporation focused on powering smart operations. We help businesses advance their digital capabilities for the Industry 4.0 era while maintaining a keen focus on clean energy in Asia.

About ISDN Precision System

Based in Taiwan, ISDN Precision System specializes in the local production of linear motors, high-precision gantries, and customized mechatronics solutions for the precision manufacturing sector. From its strategic base in Asia, the company has rapidly built an international network to deliver precise and tailored motion solutions to customers worldwide.

Contact ISDN Precision System at [email protected]

SOURCE ISDN Precision System