ISI's Chairman Cheah Chyuan Yong Drives Unity in Global Markets at Inter-Regional Business Forum (IRBF)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Strategy Institute (ISI), under the leadership of Chairman Cheah Chyuan Yong, proudly announces the successful completion of the Inter-Regional Business Forum (IRBF). Held in Kuala Lumpur, this year's forum was markedly enhanced by the strategic partnership with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the collaborative efforts of nine embassies from Latin America and the Caribbean in Malaysia.

The Chairman of MATRADE, Dato' Seri Reezal Merican (left) on stage with ISI's esteemed Chairman, Mr. Cheah Chyuan Yong (right) at IRBF.

The IRBF aimed to fortify economic bridges between Latin America, The Caribbean, and Southeast Asia. The event spotlighted the power of international trade cooperation. Ms. Teresa Mera Gomez, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Peru, provided key insights into Peru's trade landscape, further enriching the discourse. This was followed by the active involvement of Foreign Trade and Promotion Department representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Mr. Cheah Chyuan Yong, Chairman of ISI stated, 'We are thrilled by the success of this forum and believe fervently in the bright future of the partnerships and ventures initiated here.' He further emphasized ISI's dedication to enhancing the synergy among these regions, leveraging economic, technological, and cultural strengths to elevate bilateral trade.

Esteemed figures graced the event with their keynote speeches, among them YBhg. Datuk Hanafi Sakri, Deputy Secretary General (Industry) from the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI); YBhg. Dato' Seri Reezal Merican, the distinguished Chairman of MATRADE; and General (Rtd) Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, serving as the Honorary Advisor to ISI.

The IRBF concluded with a solid commitment to continue these crucial conversations, with plans for future editions of the forum already in progress. This commitment ensures the event's continuity and signals the promising potential for international cooperation, paving the way for new and exciting partnerships. The ISI extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, speakers, associate partners, and sponsors for their invaluable contributions to this event's success. It looks forward to future collaborations that will undoubtedly emerge from this platform.

About the International Strategy Institute (ISI):

The International Strategy Institute (ISI) is a distinguished not-for-profit organization headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. ISI serves as a vital conduit, seamlessly connecting governments and businesses across Asia and beyond. Our ethos is rooted in core ethical business principles, championing equality, transparency, fair trade, and sustainable development. Beyond fostering international ties, ISI emerges as a hub for strategic studies, providing an unmatched platform for capital raising and investment initiatives in Asia.

For a more comprehensive insight into our endeavours, kindly visit www.istrategyglobal.org.

