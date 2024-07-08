Isola Fullerton Global Private Alpha Fund Secures Anchor Investors for First Close

HONG KONG, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isola Capital and Mantis Funds are excited to announce that the Isola Fullerton Global Private Alpha SP (the "Fund" or "IFGPA") has secured its anchor investors for a first close.

The Fund, which is sub-advised by Fullerton Fund Management, provides a diversified portfolio of leading global private equity, venture capital and private credit strategies with the objective to generate consistent and repeatable returns.

The anchor investors include Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd., a leading Australian single family office, and QuarterFive which is an Australian multi-family office advisory firm. All the anchor investors are highly experienced in private alternatives with exposure across Asia Pacific and globally.

Isola Capital has partnered with Mantis Funds to create a feeder fund that provides access to Australian investors to global best-of-breed and best-in-class private alternative funds.

"As private market investment specialists representing institutional capital, we are dedicated to capturing global opportunities by leveraging our deep knowledge and extensive networks. We are delighted to have the backing of stellar anchor investors. Their familiarity with the private markets landscape, and commitment to our global private alpha strategy demonstrates faith in our capabilities. We look forward to delivering compelling outcomes to our new investors." said Mark Yuen, Chief Business Development Officer at Fullerton Fund Management.

"During these volatile markets with the stress of higher interest rates, the clear value-add from top-quartile private alternative strategies will shine through. True alpha generation will be consistently created by the top asset managers who have institutionalized their process to weather economic storms and generate superior returns above the median. IFGPA is a timely solution for investors that are seeking to ensure the core part of their private alternatives allocation are comprised of deep-conviction top quartile strategies that have stood the test of time. The IFGPA fund series will ensure that investors no longer need to struggle to construct their core private alternative across vintages, as it will be a repeatable consistent solution to diversify each vintage across all the key private alternative asset classes with top performing strategies, which allows investors to supplement their portfolio with their own self-selection of deals and funds." said Anthony Chan, CEO, Isola Capital.

"Family offices in Asia are increasingly looking to private markets as a means to access the real economy and diversify their portfolios. We are delighted to collaborate with Isola Capital and Fullerton Fund Management in participating in more private market strategies globally." said Marcella Lui, Head of Investment Solutions at Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd.

"Australian wholesale investors and their advisors have been crying out for a better core private alternative solution. Existing diversified options accessible in Australia tend to be too concentrated in a particular strategy or sponsor to serve as a cornerstone holding for investors making their first foray into the space. We are delighted to have partnered with the Isola Capital and Fullerton Fund Management to launch an Australia wholesale unit trust feeder into IFGPA. The feeder, to be launched in July, is a closed-end fund with extremely competitive fees and institutional grade infrastructure. Investors in the Fund will benefit from the scale of IFGPA not only in accessing tier one private fund opportunities but also to co-investment opportunities" said Damien Hatfield, Partner and Head of Distribution at Mantis Funds.

The Fund provides exposure to leading private market strategies through a carefully curated portfolio managed by Isola Capital with Fullerton Fund Management as a sub-advisor, featuring high quality global private equity, venture capital and private credit strategies.

For more information, please contact:

Denise Man, Managing Director - Wealth, Isola Capital, via e-mail ([email protected]).

You can also visit www.isola-capital.com.

Damien Hatfield, Mantis Fund's Head of Distribution, via e-mail ([email protected]).

You can also visit www.mantisfunds.com.

About Isola Capital

Isola Capital ("Isola") is a leading asset management firm based in Hong Kong and Singapore delivering B2B solutions and wealth structuring services, catering to the needs of single family offices, multi-family offices and entrepreneurs. With access to a full suite of investment product offerings including, proprietary private alternatives solutions, as well as the expertise in innovative wealth structures for complex situations, Isola Capital empowers our clients with cutting-edge tools, comprehensive support, and customised guidance to navigate today's multifaceted business and investor landscape with confidence.

For more information, please visit: www.isola-capital.com / follow Isola on www.linkedin.com/in/isolacapitalltd

About Fullerton

Fullerton Fund Management ("Fullerton") is an active investment specialist, focused on optimising investment outcomes and enhancing investor experience.

Their clients include government entities, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, insurance companies, private wealth and retail, from the region and beyond, to achieve their investment objectives through our suite of solutions. Their expertise encompasses equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives and treasury management, across public and private markets.

As an active manager, they place strong emphasis on performance, risk management and investment insights. Incorporated in 2003, Fullerton is headquartered in Singapore, and has associated offices in Shanghai, Jakarta, and Brunei. Fullerton is part of a multi-asset management group, Seviora, a holding company established by Temasek. Income, a leading Singapore insurer, is a minority shareholder of Fullerton.

For more information, please visit: www.fullertonfund.com

About Mantis Funds

Mantis Funds ("Mantis") was launched in 2020 by industry veterans Damien Hatfield, Timothy Cheung, David Gray and Mark Paton. Mantis helps its boutique alternative investment managers deliver alpha to end-investors through its integrated distribution and operations platform. As at December 2023, Mantis's boutique partners span a range of actively managed strategies and asset classes and collectively manage more than AUD50 billion.

Mantis is majority owned by its management team while Tribeca Investment Partners are a strategic shareholder.

For more information, please visit: www.mantisfunds.com

About Sun Hung Kai & Co.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co." / the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading Hong Kong-based financial institution recognised for its expertise in alternative investments and wealth management. Since 1969, the Company has built a diversified investment portfolio across public markets, credit and alternatives strategies including real estate and private equity, delivering long-term risk-adjusted returns.

Leveraging on its deep-rooted Asian heritage, SHK & Co. supports and nurtures specialist emerging asset managers in the region, empowering them to excel. SHK & Co. also utilises its long-standing investment expertise and resources in providing tailored investment solutions to like-minded partners and ultra-high-net-worth investors through its Family Office Solutions. As at December 31, 2023, the Group held about HKD41 billion in total assets.

For more information, please visit: www.shkco.com / follow the Company on www.linkedin.com/company/sun-hung-kai-co

About QuarterFive

The QuarterFive team has worked closely with leading Australian families over the past 10 years within a prominent multi-services firm in Melbourne, Victoria. Having recently spun out the specialist advisory function into a firm dedicated to serving the strategic needs to UHNW families, the advice model extends beyond the deployment of capital to assist families to define and build their legacy across multi- generations. Led by Managing Director, Adam Morse, the business aims to work alongside families to define their ideal legacy, establish best practice governance frameworks, implement a tailored succession plan and ensure the investment and wider financial strategy of the family is tailored to their needs and preferences.

