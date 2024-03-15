ISTARI to host inaugural CHARTER, an Asia-Pacific Cyber Congress, in partnership with NUS and supported by CSA

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural CHARTER Asia-Pacific Cyber Congress, hosted by ISTARI in partnership with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and supported by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), will take place on March 20, 2024. Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, Mrs Josephine Teo, will deliver the opening address as the Guest-of-Honour.

The invitation-only congress will be a unique meeting of minds from government agencies, the private sector, academia, investors, and the start-up ecosystem to recognise cybersecurity's vital importance in ensuring the economic stability, national security, and societal well-being of nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

The in-person event will take place at the Capella Hotel, Sentosa, Singapore. Delegates will debate the region's strategic challenges and cyber implications – now and in the future. The day will be spent engaging with fellow experts through presentations, panels, and an innovation showcase spotlighting leading startups. A grand Gala dinner will conclude the gathering.

Distinguished speakers include:

Josephine Teo , Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, Singapore (keynote)

, Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, (keynote) George Dubinskiy , Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Ukraine

, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Akvile Giniotiene , Head, Cyber and New Technologies Unit, United Nations

, Head, Cyber and New Technologies Unit, United Nations CHIA Song Hwee , Deputy CEO, Temasek International

, Deputy CEO, Temasek International James Astill , Asia Editor, The Economist

, Asia Editor, The Economist Bilahari Kausikan , Chairman, Middle East Institute, NUS

, Chairman, Middle East Institute, NUS David Koh , CEO, CSA

, CEO, CSA Nadav Zafrir , Managing Partner, Team8 and former Commander of Unit 8200, Israel Defense Force

Managing Partner, Team8 and former Commander of Unit 8200, Israel Defense Force Eva Chen , CEO, Trend Micro

"As Asia becomes a global economic powerhouse, the key to strengthening cyber resilience lies in building a strong cybersecurity ecosystem driven by innovation and talent. Our partnership with ISTARI on the CHARTER initiative marks a significant step, gathering cyber professionals in the APAC region to address strategic challenges," said Professor Chen Tsuhan, NUS Deputy President (Innovation and Enterprise).

"At ISTARI, we envision a world where businesses build cyber resilience confidently, remain vigilant and prepared, yet undeterred in their ambitions, no matter the evolving threat landscape," said Rashmy Chatterjee, CEO of ISTARI. "To achieve that vision in this era of digital inflexion, the collective power of our community and capabilities matter more than ever."

About ISTARI

Established in 2020 by Temasek, ISTARI is a global cybersecurity collective dedicated to helping clients build cyber resilience. ISTARI has a strategic advisory practice, manages a pure-play, stage-agnostic cybersecurity portfolio and delivers immersive educational programmes through its Academy. The ISTARI Collective includes Sygnia, BlueVoyant, Ensign InfoSecurity (EIS), Claroty, Prevalent AI, Sonrai Security and Axio. Headquartered in London, ISTARI has a global presence in Europe, Singapore and the United States. To learn more, please visit istari-global.com .

About the National University of Singapore (NUS)

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore's flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 16 colleges, faculties and schools across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established more than 20 NUS Overseas Colleges entrepreneurial hubs around the world.

Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, research centres of excellence, corporate labs and more than 30 university-level research institutes focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.

For more information on NUS, please visit nus.edu.sg .

About the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA)

Established in 2015, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) seeks to keep Singapore's cyberspace safe and secure to underpin our Nation Security, power a Digital Economy and protect our Digital Way of Life. It maintains an oversight of national cybersecurity functions and works with sector leads to protect Singapore's Critical Information Infrastructure. CSA also engages with various stakeholders to heighten cybersecurity awareness, build a vibrant cybersecurity ecosystem supported by a robust workforce, pursue international partnerships and drive regional cybersecurity capacity building programmes. CSA is part of the Prime Minister's Office and is managed by the Ministry of Communications and Information. For more news and information, please visit csa.gov.sg .

