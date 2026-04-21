Italian Trade Agency presents Italian Taste Lab at FHA 2026 alongside over 100 Italian Brands - the largest European representation

Italian Taste Lab will kick off the four-day showcase with a live cooking demonstration led by Italian cuisine luminary and culinary educator Chef David Marchiori

This year's Italian Taste Lab will feature 8 renowned local Italian chefs who will be showcasing 7 authentic Italian brands with live cooking demonstrations

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the opening of this year's Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA), Southeast Asia's leading international food and hospitality trade event, the Italian Trade Agency Singapore (ITA) welcomes a strong Italian presence with over 100 Italian brands participating – marking the largest Italian and European representation at FHA.

Italian Taste Lab by Italian Trade Agency at Food and Hospitality Asia 2024

A key highlight of this year's showcase is the Italian Taste Lab, an immersive culinary platform where ingredients from authentic Italian brands are brought to life through live cooking demonstrations by renowned Italian chefs in Singapore. This year's Italian Taste Lab will be kicked off with a live cooking demonstration led by Italian cuisine luminary and culinary educator Chef David Marchiori. Carrying with him the essence of Italian cuisine: deep roots in regional traditions and a keen eye for innovation, the passionate personality tirelessly tells the story of Italy through his cuisine, an educator sharing its territory, seasons, and ingredients while bringing Italian excellence to the international stage.

A Growing Appetite for Italian Excellence

The strong Italian participation at FHA 2026 reflects a strong demand for Italian food products in Singapore and the region.

In 2025, Italy ranked third among European countries exporting to Singapore in the wider food and beverage sector, with a total export value of 132 million euros, approximately 200 million Singapore dollars. (Source: Trade Data Monitor). Within the food sector alone, Italy recorded an export value of 96.8 million euros (~approximately 145 million Singapore dollars) to Singapore, marking a 1.0% increase from 2024.

Giorgio Calveri, Italian Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines, says: "Italy was also the first country to have its entire culinary tradition – including ingredient respect, intergenerational knowledge and rituals – officially honoured by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2025."

He continues: "We are especially proud to be here at FHA 2026, which remains the go-to event for food and beverage professionals in Singapore. As one of the main exhibiting countries and the largest contingent from the European Union, with over 100 Italian brands showcasing their products — many of them introducing their offerings to the Singaporean market for the first time. We are proud to provide a platform for these brands to connect with industry partners and bring more of the best Italian food products to the local market."

"The Italian presence at FHA 2026 is further strengthened by live culinary demonstrations at the Italian Taste Lab, celebrating the excellence of Italian ingredients and cuisine. With the continued support of Singaporeans, we look forward to expanding Italy's culinary and gastronomic footprint not only in Singapore, but across the wider Asian region as well."

The Italian Taste Lab: Where Ingredients are Brought to Life

Designed as a dynamic culinary incubator, the Italian Taste Lab showcases the versatility and authenticity of Italian ingredients. There will be daily cooking demonstrations by celebrated Italian chefs who have established themselves in Singapore, a gastronomic showcase of a diverse range of Italian food specialities, including pasta, cheese, olive oil, and more.

Helming the series of live cooking demonstrations by a total of 8 celebrated Italian chefs is Italian cuisine luminary and culinary educator, Chef David Marchiori. He will deftly incorporate all 7 participating Italian brands into his creations, bringing to life these products with his culinary expertise and transforming them into authentic Italian dishes.

The 7 participating Italian brands include:

Acetaia Giusti – founded in the 17th century, this family-run company is one of Modena's oldest balsamic vinegar producers, known for its premium, aged vinegars.

– founded in the 17th century, this family-run company is one of Modena's oldest balsamic vinegar producers, known for its premium, aged vinegars. Casa Milo – a producer of traditional dry pasta, taralli and other artisanal Italian snacks rooted in Puglia's Southern Italian heritage that started as a producer of extra virgin olive oil in 1870.

– a producer of traditional dry pasta, taralli and other artisanal Italian snacks rooted in Puglia's Southern Italian heritage that started as a producer of extra virgin olive oil in 1870. Ghidetti – a dairy specialist with 80 years of experience offering a range of authentic Italian cheeses and dairy products made with 100% fresh Italian milk from selected farms in Veneto.

– a dairy specialist with 80 years of experience offering a range of authentic Italian cheeses and dairy products made with 100% fresh Italian milk from selected farms in Veneto. La Rustichella Truffles – a leading producer of truffle-based products since 1986, bringing the flavours of Italian truffle regions to the world especially its famous Black Truffle Pâté.

– a leading producer of truffle-based products since 1986, bringing the flavours of Italian truffle regions to the world especially its famous Black Truffle Pâté. Madama Oliva – renowned for its premium olives, the company started in 1920 at Castel Madama, a predominantly agricultural town, as a business run by the dedicated and passionate Mancini family.

– renowned for its premium olives, the company started in 1920 at Castel Madama, a predominantly agricultural town, as a business run by the dedicated and passionate Mancini family. Molino Denti – a heritage flour mill producing a wide range of high-quality flours tailored for pasta, pizza and artisanal baking since 1955.

– a heritage flour mill producing a wide range of high-quality flours tailored for pasta, pizza and artisanal baking since 1955. Monini – a globally recognised and award-winning brand specialising in high-quality extra virgin olive oils since the 1920s, known as a pioneer in its production.

They will be brought to life through the culinary expertise of a diverse lineup of 8 Italian chefs:

Leading the Charge

Italian Cuisine Luminary and Culinary Educator Chef David Marchiori, Owner and Chef of Bacaro Restaurant, with his extensive experience in traditional Italian cuisine, leads the FHA 2026 Italian Taste Lab programme, presenting a series of dishes incorporating ingredients from all 7 featured Italian brands.



Born in Venice in 1973, he champions Italian cuisine through exclusive events and engagements, sharing not just food, but a broader narrative of culture and authenticity. In Italy, he gained visibility through television appearances and served as an ambassador for leading food companies, while also representing Slow Food at major events like Vinitaly. He has participated in numerous international culinary showcases and expanded his work beyond the kitchen into theatre and writing.



Since moving to Singapore in 2021, he has built a reputation for crafting dishes that reflect both heritage and creativity, while telling stories of regional ingredients and seasons with a rare precision and passion. Driven by a deep love for Singapore and his Italian heritage, David is also the owner and chef of Bacaro Restaurant in Singapore, where guests can savour his take on authentic Venetian-style Italian cuisine in a relaxed, informal yet impeccably professional setting.

Fine Dining Finesse

Chef Simone Fraternali, Chef of Solo Ristorante, brings experience from both Italy and Singapore's fine dining circuit. He will open the series with Paccheri with Duck Ragù and Roasted Tomatoes, featuring Monini extra virgin olive oil.

Fortuna Group

Chef Egon Marzaioli, Founder and Director of Fortuna Group (including its latest Medusa Osteria Romana) alongside Chef Omar Tutino, Head Chef of Fortuna Italian Trattoria and Fortuna Terrazza Cafe, will showcase their mastery of Southern Italian cuisine, with a focus on traditional recipes and produce-driven cooking with Michelin precision.

Pizza Experts

Chef Antonio Brancato, Founder of ANTO Pizzeria (ranked No. 15 on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list), is trained in Neapolitan pizza-making and focuses on traditional dough fermentation and baking techniques.

(ranked No. 15 on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list), is trained in Neapolitan pizza-making and focuses on traditional dough fermentation and baking techniques. Chef Daniele Colaiacomo, Founder of Daniele's Pizza , brings his experience in contemporary pizza concepts, applying modern techniques to traditional Italian formats.

, brings his experience in contemporary pizza concepts, applying modern techniques to traditional Italian formats. Chef Mirko Chinzi is a veteran at dough development and oven techniques. He is a true pizza artisan, specialising in Neapolitan-style pizzas.

Regional Italian Flavours

Chef Andrea Chetta, Chef de Cuisine of MONTI, hailing from Puglia in Southern Italy, bringing these authentic, regional Italian flavours to the fore, with a particular focus on handmade pasta.

Together, they will present a diverse repertoire of Italian culinary traditions, from handmade pasta and artisanal pizza to refined regional dishes, all anchored by the quality and authenticity of the featured Italian brands. Some of these creations will also be complemented by a curated selection of wines from MJ Wines International, thoughtfully paired to enhance the flavours of authentic Italian cuisine.

Kindly refer to Annex A and B, for the full lineup of the featured Italian brands/products, cooking demonstrations schedule and respective hosting chefs at the Italian Taste Lab.

For press kit, refer to: https://bit.ly/ITAatFHA2026

For media enquiries, please contact:

Loh Jia Wei, M: 9625 0704, E: [email protected]

Shane, M: 9074 3284, E: [email protected]

Ernice, M: 8188 3364, E: [email protected]

About Italian Trade Agency

Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world.

Through its headquarters in Rome, an office in Milan, and a global network of 87 operating units in 74 countries, linked to Italian embassies and consulates, the ITA provides information, assistance, promotion, training, and cooperation in the industrial, consumer goods and services sectors. It collaborates with Italian Regions, Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Trade Associations and other public and private organizations. Every year, ITA worldwide offices carry out hundreds of promotional projects and provide personalized services and assistance to thousands of Italian companies. It also assists and supports foreign companies that want to establish or expand business and trade relations with Italian companies or to invest in Italy.

Italian Trade Agency in ASEAN:

For more information, kindly refer to: https://www.ice.it/en/

Annex A - Live Cooking Demonstration Schedule

Day Time Chef Restaurant Dish Italian Brand/Product 21 April 10.45am David Marchiori @damarchiori Bacaro Restaurant @bacarosg Italian Mixed Street

Food (Roman

Arancini, Venetian

Meatballs, Sicilian

Caponata) N.A 12.00pm Simone Fraternali @chef.simone.sg Solo Ristorante @soloristorante Paccheri with Duck

Ragù and Roasted

Tomatoes Monini Extra Virgin Olive

Oil

David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Gnocchi with Porcini

and Truffle Pâté,

Hazelnut Butter and

Crispy Sage La Rustichella

Truffles Porcini with Truffle

Patè, White Truffle

Patè 2.00pm David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Orecchiette with

Pistachios, White

Pepper, Orange and

Taralli Pugliesi Casa Milo

Orecchiette, Taralli

Pugliesi



MJ Wines Ti Amo Bianco 3.00pm David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Ricotta Tiramisu with

Limoncello and

Almonds Ghidetti Ricotta Cheese 4.00pm David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Beef fillet tartare,

Granfruttato oil, sweet

lemon and toasted

hazelnuts Monini Extra Virgin Olive

Oil 22 April 10.30am David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Pan Brioche with

Whipped Butter and

Giusti Balsamic

Vinegar 3 Gold Medals Acetaia Giusti Giusti Balsamic

Vinegar 3 Gold

Medals 11.30am Omar Tutino @itsomar.t Fortuna Italian Trattoria @fortunaitaliantrattoria



Fortuna Terrazza Cafe @fortunaterrazza.cafe



Medusa Osteria Romana @medusa_osteriaromana Pumpkin Feast Pizza N.A 12.30pm Egon Marzaioli @egon_marzaioli Fortuna Italian Trattoria



Fortuna Terrazza Cafe



Medusa Osteria Romana Rigatoni

all'Amatriciana N.A 1.30pm Daniele Colaiacomo Daniele's Pizza @danielespizzasg Pizza Reimagined Molino Denti Zero + 340 &

Primamacina Flour 2.30pm Andrea Chetta @chef.andrea.it MONTI @montisingapore Amberjack in Carpione N.A 3.30pm Andrea Chetta MONTI Risotto with Tomato

Water and Burrata N.A 4.30pm David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Pure Fior di Panna Ice

cream With Extra

Virgin Olive Oil and

Giusti Balsamic

Vinegar Acetaia Giusti Giusti Balsamic

Vinegar 3 Gold

Medals 23 April 10.30am David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Fried Kalamon Olives

with Lemon Zest and

Whipped Basil Yogurt Madama Oliva Pitted Kalamon

Olives 11.30am David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Grilled Provolone with

Thyme Herb, Salted

Hazenluts and Honey Ghidetti Provolone Padano

Cheese 12.30pm Antonio Brancato @antonio_branc ANTO Pizzeria @anto.pizzeria Pizza in Teglia

Variations: "Almost

Orange Duck" and

"Rocco" N.A 1.30pm Mirko Chinzi N.A Pizza Padellino Asia

Delight Molino Denti Crokkia Flour 2.30pm David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Rigatoni al'Arrabbiata

with Roasted Peppers,

Burrata Cheese, and

Calabrian Chili

Peppers Madama Oliva Calabrian Sliced

Chili Peppers in

Olive Oil 3.30pm David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Chicken Bites Glazed

with Giusti White S

weet and Sour

Dressing with Sesame

and Spring Onion Acetaia Giusti Giusti White Sweet

and Sour Dressing



MJ Wines Brunilde di

Menzione Primitivo di

Manduria DOC 24 April 10.30am David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Greetings from

Florence Panzanella with

Marinated Anchovies N.A 11.00am David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Roasted Purple

Onions with Yogurt

and Giusti White

Sweet and Sour

Dressing Reduction Acetaia Giusti Giusti White Sweet

and Sour Dressing 12.00pm David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Greetings from

Venice Risi e Bisi (Green

Peas Risotto) N.A 1.30pm David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Greetings from Rome Bucatini

all'Amatriciana N.A 2.30pm David Marchiori Bacaro Restaurant Greetings from

Palermo Caponata di

Melanzane N.A

Annex B - Featured Italian Brands/Products at the Italian Taste Lab

Brand Description Website Social Media Acetaia Giusti Balsamic Vinegar https://giusti.com/ @giusti1605 Casa Milo Dry pasta, tarallo, snacks https://www.casamilo.it/ @casa_milo Ghidetti Dairy products https://www.caseificioghidetti.it/en/ @caseificio_ghidetti1937 La Rustichella Truffles Truffle https://www.larustichellatruffles.com/en @larustichellatruffles Madama Oliva Olives https://www.madamaoliva.it/en/ @madamaoliva Molino Denti Flour https://www.molinodenti.it/en/ @molinodenti Monini Olive Oil https://www.monini.com/en/ @monini_usa

SOURCE Italian Trade Agency