ITAP 2024 sets the stage for a more connected advanced factory ecosystem with focus on AI, advanced robotics and sustainability

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th edition of Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) - a HANNOVER MESSE event, organised by Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, was held from 14-16 October 2024 at Singapore EXPO. This edition hosted about 16,000 attendees from 75 countries and regions. Of these, 63% hold managerial, senior management and C-Level executive positions.

ITAP augmented its content this year with three forums and two open stages, as well as focused workshops and networking sessions. There were over 400 showcases from over 20 countries, including 60 new-to-market, new-to-region product launches and their real-world applications from around the region: a 20 percent increase from last year. There were also 14 dedicated showcases that included three thematic zones, three industry-led pavilions, and eight regional and country pavilions.

The advanced manufacturing industry needs to invest in cutting-edge technologies, foster collaboration across the entire value chain and ecosystem, and develop a skilled workforce for long-term sustainable business growth. To accelerate this transition, ITAP 2024 was specially curated to set the stage for meaningful conversations and innovative showcases for emerging themes such as AI, advanced robotics and sustainability. Highlights included:

The launch of the first industry-specific whitepaper, "Regenerative Manufacturing – Unlocking ASEAN's Growth through Design and AI", developed in partnership with Strategic Knowledge Partner Kearney. Targeted at accelerating the technological transformation of ASEAN's manufacturing industries, the whitepaper is a pivotal milestone for the region's manufacturers to identify key trends crucial to capturing growth opportunities, with actionable steps to kickstart regenerative manufacturing.

A dedicated robotics zone with 10 renowned Chinese robotics experts showcasing how AI and advanced robotics are driving automation, boosting efficiency and transforming the future of manufacturing.

Comprehensive content across three forums and two open stages: Industrial Transformation Forum; Global Additive Manufacturing Summit (GAMS) by NAMIC and Standards Forum by Singapore Standards Council and Enterprise Singapore. Together, these events hosted over 210 speakers across more than 140 sessions.

New focused workshops and networking sessions led by industry bellwethers.

a) Red Hat Tech Summit by Red Hat Asia Pacific, the world's leading provider of open source solutions. Attended by over 250 delegates, the Summit offered in-depth workshops covering factory modernisation, cost-effective industrial design, advanced cybersecurity for automation, and AI applications with Red Hat OpenShift[1]. These focused on empowering manufacturers to streamline operations, enhance automation and innovate with data insights.

b) AWS @ ITAP Meet & Greet Reception. Over 45 delegates attended this by-invitation-only networking event for business and technical decision-makers to discuss how Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud technologies are transforming manufacturing.

c) Deloitte AWS Focused Workshop. Featuring sessions by experts from Deloitte, AWS and other industry players, this by-invitation-only workshop on smart operations was attended by more than 45 delegates. It included a series of in-depth discussions about integrating technology and data to optimise processes and enhance efficiency in manufacturing.

d) Siemens Industrial AI Networking Session. Held on the first and second day of ITAP 2024, the by-invitation-only networking sessions hosted over 250 delegates including industry leaders, partners and visitors who also experienced Siemens' AI technology firsthand.

More than 1,700 meetings were facilitated: a 31 per cent increase from last year.

Triple the number of off-site tours this year, with over 120 participants in six curated off-site tours to:

a) Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC);

b) Delta Electronics Singapore Showroom;

c) Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS);

d) Makino Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (CoE);

e) Republic Polytechnic: Centre of Innovation for Supply Chain Management (COI-SCM); and

f) Singapore Polytechnic: Advancing manufacturing centre (AMC) & Data Science and Analytics Centre (DSAC).

Organised by Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, ITAP is the region's premier advanced manufacturing platform for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices. By providing access to - and a launchpad for - cutting-edge technologies, enabling collaboration, and fostering knowledge exchange, ITAP empowering manufacturers for sustainable business growth. It will continue to foster an environment that brings together government research bodies and private enterprises, accelerating the adoption of scientific innovations into market-ready solutions that benefit the broader manufacturing ecosystem.

Preparations are already underway for ITAP 2025, to be held from 15-17 October at the Singapore EXPO. With a focus on enabling a more innovative, collaborative and sustainable manufacturing environment, as well as to build a more connected advanced factory ecosystem, expect in-depth showcases on energy storage solutions, green software, inter- and intralogistics, automation and the internet of things, laser machines, printing and packaging, robotic welding and more.

To find out more about how you can exhibit in ITAP 2025, contact the organising team at [email protected]. For the latest updates, visit ITAP's website and follow ITAP on LinkedIn and Facebook.

