ITE Hong Kong 2025 covers large & fast growing markets of Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's outbound rebound is both strong and fast – residents in 2023 spent US$ 22.7 billion on outbound and made 72.2 million departures, respectively 84% and 77% return to pre-pandemic level. In first 8 months of 2024, Hong Kong residents made 67.6 million departures, up 58.4% over 2023! With pre-pandemic annual spending of US$26 billion on outbound, Hong Kong often ranked among Asia's top four markets!

ITE Hong Kong 2024 held over 80 travel seminars in two public days covering 5 continents drew over 8500 serious audiences. With highly international exhibitors profile, ITE well suited for its premium FIT visitors (e.g. nearly half had university or above, 3 or more outbound holiday in first 6 months & 60% spend more on travel in 2024)

ITE Hong Kong 2025 co-locates the 39th ITE (Leisure) and 20th ITE MICE will be held from June 12 to 15 at 5 halls in Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre with 2 days each for trade and public, known as a proven platform to reach trade visitors from Greater Bay Area (The Bay) and Hong Kong's premium FIT.

The annual ITE started really early on recovery! In fact, physical ITE been holding successfully each year at HKCEC since 2021! More, ITE 2024 drew 515 exhibitors from 68 exhibiting and regions. Two trade days attended by 7000 buyers and trade visitors, over 70% came from the Greater Bay Area, which includes Hong Kong SAR and China's top cities like Shenzhen, Guangzhou. In 2023 the Bay had a combined GDP of USD 1.97 trillion and population of 86 million.

Also, ITE's two public days had 63000 public visitors who mainly premium FIT and survey found in the first half of 2024, nearly 45% made outbound holiday three times or more and similar percentage in the second half of 2024. Well-educated with 51% had university or above level and 60% plan to increase travel spending. From a travel portal report bookings to Paris and five-star hotel by Hong Kong residents in 2024 summer respectively doubled and up 32% over 2023!

Great for networking, sharing idea, shopping and planning, ITE's B2B Program include Business Matching for buyers quick dating sellers, Networking with KOLs and Seminars etc.; while FIT make booking in public days.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd, ITE is strongly supported by Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China with Hong Kong Tourism Board etc. as Supporters. To boost recovery, raw space rental again remain the same as in 2019 and continues offering early payment discount. Expo's website: www.itehk.com Video: https://youtu.be/tIHWT91vOXw or contact TKS via WhatsApp: +85269361271 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TKS Exhibition Services Ltd