ITRI Establishes Southeast Asia Office to Foster Taiwan-Thailand Collaboration

HSINCHU, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the restructuring of global supply chains, Thailand, often referred to as the Detroit of the East, has rapidly emerged as a key player. It serves as both the hub of Southeast Asia's automotive market and the manufacturing and export center for various brands in the region. ITRI officially inaugurated its Southeast Asia Office in Bangkok, Thailand on February 28. ITRI's Southeast Asia Office has collaborated with the Thai-Taiwan Business Association, signing an agreement with the aim of forging strategic partnerships with Taiwanese businesses and fostering increased exchanges and partnerships between Taiwan and Thailand industries.

The inauguration of the ITRI Southeast Asia Office marks a significant step in strengthening industry ties between Taiwan and Thailand.

Chuan-Neng Lin, Vice Minister of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, emphasized the increasing significance of Southeast Asian countries on the global stage. He highlighted that Taiwan's New Southbound Policy will further stimulate trade and investment between Taiwan and countries in the region. Lin expressed confidence that the establishment of the ITRI Southeast Asia Office will bolster industrial collaboration between Taiwan and the countries included in the policy and promote partnership with international industry, university, and research entities to develop a robust and dependable supply chain system.

ITRI President Edwin Liu remarked that Thailand 4.0, as envisaged by the Thai government, represents a pivotal moment for Thailand to emerge as a regional economic powerhouse. With the establishment of the ITRI Southeast Asia Office, the focus will be on pivotal areas such as achieving net-zero emissions, fostering smart manufacturing, advancing smart healthcare, and promoting smart agriculture. This aims to broaden and deepen interdisciplinary research and development efforts while offering technological solutions and facilitating talent exchanges in Thailand. On one front, it supports Taiwanese enterprises in Thailand, while on the other, it assists Taiwanese manufacturers in expanding their footprint in the Southeast Asian market, leveraging the robust industrial ties between Taiwan and Thailand. This collaborative endeavor aims to promote diverse economic growth for both parties and accelerate Thailand's innovative transformation. Additionally, it is expected to unlock new business opportunities and untapped markets, fostering bilateral collaboration between Taiwan and Thailand.

Services offered at the ITRI Southeast Asia Office encompass promoting exchanges with local academic and research institutions to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration across professional domains, thereby expanding the tech talent pool. Additionally, the office assists enterprises in acquiring updated industry insights and nurturing relevant talents to meet market demands through industrial training.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

