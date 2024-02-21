ITRI Joins Forces with Thailand's National Science and Technology Development Agency to Promote Taiwan-Thailand Industries' Green Transformation"ITRI - NSTDA Joint Seminar" to be Held on February 27

HSINCHU, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As climate change intensifies, governments worldwide are taking proactive measures to achieve sustainable development goals. In response to this challenge, the Thai government plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero emissions by 2065, introducing the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) model as one of the national development strategies. To accelerate the local industry's transition to net-zero emissions, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Thailand's National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) are collaborating to host the "ITRI - NSTDA Joint Seminar" on February 27. The seminar will focus on leveraging innovative technology to drive the bio-circular-green economy, cultivating industries' capabilities for achieving net-zero emissions in the future.

ITRI points out that ASEAN countries such as Thailand and Vietnam have emerged as new global manufacturing hubs, attracting numerous Taiwanese companies for investment. According to customs data, bilateral trade between Taiwan and Thailand has reached $16.238 billion in 2023, with Thailand ranking as Taiwan's 13th largest trading partner. Industries such as printed circuit boards and electric vehicles are flourishing, bringing immense potential for the developments in net-zero emissions and the green economy. The "ITRI - NSTDA Joint Seminar" has invited ITRI President Dr. Edwin Liu and NSTDA President Prof. Sukit Limpijumnong to deliver keynote speeches, sharing their insights on the green economy and sustainable development. Additionally, David Lai, Secretary-General of the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association, will present sustainable development plans for the printed circuit board industry. The seminar will explore three major technological aspects, including sensor technology and applications, smart manufacturing, and hydrogen energy technology applications, creating more cooperation opportunities for both sides.

The "ITRI - NSTDA Joint Seminar" will take place on February 27 at the Thailand Science Park in Pathum Thani. The seminar aims not only to present the key research areas of both ITRI and NSTDA, but also to create a platform for Taiwanese and Thai enterprises to explore further collaboration opportunities for achieving green economy. Registration link: NSTDA-ITRI Joint Seminar 2024

