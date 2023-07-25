It's Extremely Exciting: Where Will Claude be Popping Up Next?

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand that is the talk of the region has just finished it's pop-up at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Singapore on July 24th, 2023. Famous for their strong following amongst Millennials and Gen-Zs, surely the excitement and daily routine to check what's new in store will be missed by many.

Claude Takashimaya Shopping Centre Pop-Up Store

Common for painting the town pastel and spreading flower installations, Claude's pop-up stayed longer than initially predicted due to very strong demand. "We initially agreed to just 6 months for our store, but due to impressive performance we decided to extend for another 6 months", Co-Founder and CEO Tommy Budihardjo says.

This independent apparel brand that provides relevant elevated looks has been growing exponentially, stealing the hearts of the global market from Southeast Asia to United States. With the help of its revolutionary business model, Claude claims to have maximum flexibility in its business operations while successfully cut finished goods waste by 90%. "Adding to our ambition to be the go to brand for people around the world, we also want to make sure that our expansion is in line with our ESG plan (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) of having near zero waste for finished goods", says the CEO.

After the 1600sqft beautiful pop-up store, Claude aims to open more pop-up stores in the near future across several regions. "I can't tell you exactly where we will be popping up next, but the hint is somewhere within Southeast Asia, other Asian countries, and maybe even Singapore again?", said Tommy Budihardjo with a sneaky grin. "Stay tuned and be ready, Claude have tons of new surprises", he added.

SOURCE Claude Retail Singapore Pte. Ltd.