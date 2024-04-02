IT'S THE SHIP KOREA UNVEILS FULL LINEUP FOR AN EPIC MAIDEN VOYAGE

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT'S THE SHIP, Asia's Largest Festival at Sea, is thrilled to unveil its full lineup, set to headline its inaugural charter in Korea. The highly anticipated music festival at sea is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience, with an incredible roster of performers ready to set sail from Busan to Nagasaki and back from May 23rd to 26th, 2024.

IT'S THE SHIP KOREA 2024 FULL LINEUP

Leading the charge are powerhouse acts: Da Tweekaz, Tchami and Yellow Claw. Hailing from Norway, Da Tweekaz are pioneers of the hardstyle genre, renowned for their electrifying performances and infectious melodies. Expect an adrenaline-fueled dance floor experience, with their hard-hitting beats.

Renowned for his distinctive fusion of house and bass music, Tchami will electrify the seas with his signature sound, promising an unforgettable atmosphere aboard IT'S THE SHIP Korea. Dutch duo Yellow Claw renowned for their unmatched blend of trap, hip-hop, hardstyle, and EDM, will be bringing their high-energy performances and bass-heavy tracks.

Joining these headliners are €URO TRA$H, Acraze, Afro Bros, Amber Broos, Haus Of Panda and Quintino, along with Brooks, Julian Jordan and Mesto from STMPD RCRDS, the renowned music label founded by Martin Garrix.

Adding to the excitement, the winner of IT'S THE SHIP's Deck Selecta competition - YOOMANS from Australia - emerged victorious in a competition that provided aspiring DJs with the golden opportunity to perform aboard. IT'S THE SHIP Korea promises to deliver an unparalleled music experience, bringing together a diverse range of artists from various genres to create an unforgettable festival experience at sea. With OVER 75 artists scheduled to perform onboard, shipmates can also look forward to round-the-clock performances by both local and regional acts including live performances by M1NU, Vapo, Cherry Boy 17, Roh Yun Ha and Lee Jung Hyun.

Embarking on its inaugural voyage, IT'S THE SHIP Korea assures an unmatched festival experience for shipmates. Setting sail onboard the opulent Costa Serena, this 4-day, 3-night ship-cation guarantees an immersive journey filled with music, wellness, and artist-led activities. From themed parties like Studio 54, Tequila Sunrise, M88 Presents Masquerade Night, Sleepless Society: Bedroom Boudoir, Booty Pop, M88 Presents: Bloc Party and more. Adding to the festivities are artist-led side activities throughout the day including Yoga, HIIT, Sound Healing, 3-on-3 Basketball and many more for shipmates to participate in.

Shipmates are also in for a treat with a multitude of special shows and performances such as Thunder Down Under, showcasing the raw energy and talent of Australia's finest entertainers. Also not to be missed is the Let's Get Nauti Burlesque performance giving shipmates a taste of unique experiences available on Asia's largest festival at sea.

"Bringing a festival brand like IT'S THE SHIP to Korea for the first time is a game changer. It will redefine the festival experience as we know it, offering something truly unprecedented in Korea. It's a unique opportunity for festival-goers to immerse themselves in an experience unlike any other." - Samira Davidson, Project Lead for It's The Ship.

For those eager to be a part of this historic voyage, IT'S THE SHIP Korea invites attendees to secure their cabins. Each cabin is your entry ticket into the festival which is inclusive of accommodation, access to all stages and performances, round-the-clock dining, non-alcoholic beverages and free access to most of the ship's facilities. The Early Duck 3 cabin promotion, is currently at 10% off available until April 3rd. IT'S THE SHIP Korea is presented by M88 Mansion, a prominent brand in sports and online gaming entertainment. Find out more at korea.itstheship.com

For images download HERE

For Full lineup view HERE

SOURCE IT'S THE SHIP