ITWA@Vietnam 2026 Brings Global Smart Electronics Manufacturing, Advanced Materials and Automation Technologies to Hanoi

HANOI, Vietnam, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITWA@Vietnam will run August 5–7, 2026 at VEC Hanoi. This leading manufacturing trade show offers free entry for industry professionals, combining product displays, expert forums, tech showcases and business matching to address automation upgrades, supply chain optimization and digital transformation for electronics, high-functional films, die-cutting and advanced materials sectors.

Targeted Industry Forums

Co-hosted with Vietnam's most authoritative industry associations— VEIA, VAA, VASI and VAMI, the high-caliber industrial forums will address supply chain restructuring, AI smart factories and green manufacturing to ease local labor and component shortages. Two exclusive sessions are lined up: the Die-Cutting Industry Leaders Roundtable Forum will share Vietnam factory investment guidance and local sourcing demands, while the sustainable packaging forum will introduce eco-friendly materials compliant with regional environmental rules.

Skill Training & Tech Demonstrations

Partnered with GEA (formerly IPC), he 2026 Northern Vietnam Hand Soldering Contest will standardize local operational skills. Die-cutting practical courses will fix common processing flaws and issue official completion certificates. Visitors will also view live demos of embodied intelligent robots on site.

Full-Chain Exhibits

Global electronics brands Panasonic, REHM and GKG will exhibit components, SMT machinery and automated production lines. For films and tapes, exhibitors include China's Shuangxing Plastic, Fujian Youyi, plus local Vietnamese manufacturers Vietnam Hangda Technology and Pantai Daxi (Vietnam). Their product range covers PI films, thermal conductive films, high-temperature tapes and waste gas treatment equipment, and local suppliers provide warehousing and fast delivery to reduce cross-border procurement risks. Pre-registered buyers include VinFast, Samsung and Foxconn.

Business Networking

Daily one-on-one buyer-seller matching and casual Happy Hour networking will foster stable supply chain partnerships. As Southeast Asia's core smart manufacturing platform, it gathers factory managers, multinational executives and industry experts.

Mark your calendar for August 5–7 at VEC Hanoi. ITWA @ VIETNAM warmly invites every Vietnamese manufacturing enterprise leader and technician to register now! Step onto the global stage of electronics innovation, connect directly with world-class equipment and material providers, and seize game-changing opportunities to advance your factory and Vietnam's whole electronics industry!

Register Now for Free Ticket

For more information, please visit: https://vietnam.itwa-asia.com/vn.html

Contact Us

For visit enquiry, please contact Mr. Sam Jia

Email: [email protected]

WeChat/WhatsApp/Zalo: +8613601261540



SOURCE ITWA@Vietnam