ITWA@Vietnam 2026: Unlock ASEAN's $198B Industrial Boom in Hanoi

HANOI, Vietnam, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Industrial Technology World Asia • Vietnam (ITWA@Vietnam), a strategic extension of China's flagship ITWA (Industrial Technology World Asia), will launch at Hanoi's VEC. Leveraging ITWA's extensive Asian network and resources, it caters to Vietnam's manufacturing transformation, focusing on high-growth sectors including Electronic Manufacturing & Automation, SMT, Functional Film & Adhesive Tape, High-Performance Materials, Machine Vision & Robotics, Electronic Components, Laser Equipment, Die-Cutting, and Fluorosilicone Chemicals, connecting global enterprises with local decision-makers for first-mover advantages.

This premier platform aims to connect global enterprises with Vietnam's industrial decision-makers, fostering high-value collaborations and enabling businesses to seize first-mover advantages in the country's rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape.

Vietnam: A Booming Industrial Hub

Vietnam's manufacturing sector is in structural transformation, elevating its global supply chain status. Hanoi-centred northern Vietnam has formed a synergistic electronic manufacturing cluster, home to Samsung, Foxconn, LG Display and other giants. Its industrial sector accounts for 37.6% of GDP, with over 200 international electronics manufacturers; electronic OEM output is projected to exceed $60 billion by 2026, driving surging demand for automation, precision technologies and high-end materials.

Core Strengths

As an extension of ITWA (160,000 sq.m. in Shenzhen), ITWA@Vietnam inherits a robust global buyer-supplier network and a 100,000+ quality buyer database, featuring an integrated "8 shows in 1" model to cover key industrial chain links. Co-organized by RX, it adopts in-depth localization: a dedicated Vietnamese team conducts targeted pre-event promotions via local social media and industrial park partnerships, and provides customized business matching for 3C, semiconductor, automotive and photovoltaic sectors, with strong support from local industry associations and parks.

ITWA@Vietnam plans an exhibition area of over 10,000 sq. m., expected to host 500+ exhibitors/brands and attract 10,000+ professional visitors. We invite enterprises in electronic manufacturing, automation, high-performance materials and related fields to join this high-efficiency platform, register now to secure your spot and unlock the potential of ASEAN's $198 billion industrial boom.

About ITWA@Vietnam

ITWA@Vietnam is the strategic gateway for enterprises to access Vietnam's dynamic industrial market. As an extension of RX China's flagship exhibition-ITWA, it focuses on key sectors driving Vietnam's manufacturing transformation, including Electronic Manufacturing & Automation, SMT, Functional Film & Adhesive Tape, High-Performance Materials, Machine Vision & Robotics, Electronic Components, Laser Equipment, Die-Cutting, and Fluorosilicone Chemicals. Leveraging ITWA's extensive Asian network and proven expertise, the exhibition provides a high-efficiency platform to connect exhibitors with high-value local buyers seeking innovative technologies and premium solutions. ITWA@Vietnam empowers enterprises to engage directly with key decision-makers, forge strategic partnerships, and establish sustainable business channels—unlocking opportunities in Vietnam's industrial upgrading and driving long-term growth.

Learn more at https://vietnam.itwa-asia.com/

