iValue partners with Veeam to bring data protection and ransomware recovery solutions to Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iValue InfoSolutions, a leading provider of integrated solutions and services across the Asia-Pacific region, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Veeam® Software, a leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, to provide businesses unparalleled access to robust, scalable, and innovative data protection solutions, ensuring the availability of critical data in an ever-evolving digital landscape in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan markets.

iValue partners with Veeam to bring data protection and ransomware recovery solutions

This partnership signifies a major milestone in the domain of data protection conjoining iValue's expertise in delivering comprehensive IT solutions with Veeam's comprehensive data backup, protection and recovery solutions. Through this partnership, iValue's customers will benefit from Veeam's industry-leading backup and recovery solutions, ensuring the utmost levels of data protection and availability. The collaboration intends to enable businesses to fortify their critical data assets against potential threats and disruptions. It will equip organizations with the tools to optimize their data protection strategies.

Mr. Ramesh Umashankar, Chief Executive Officer, International Business, iValue Group, said, "We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Veeam. This collaboration is a critical step towards enabling and empowering our valued channel partners to promote Veeam solutions to their end customers across Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. iValue is committed to its purpose of being a top-tier technology enabler creating an efficient ecosystem for Veeam and our channel partners, while offering comprehensive solutions and services for a robust digital economy."

Mr. Nadeem Husain, Vice President – Enterprise Business, iValue Group, said, "The partnership with Veeam is a strategic move that aligns seamlessly with our commitment to offering best-of-breed solutions to our clients. Veeam's reputation as a leader in data management complements our vision of providing cutting-edge technology to businesses in the Asia Pacific region. Together, we look forward to helping organizations enhance their data resilience and drive digital transformation."

Commenting on this partnership Mr. Amarish Karnik, Director, Channel, Alliances and Cloud Partnerships, Veeam SAARC, said, "We are pleased to welcome iValue InfoSolutions, a leading Technology Services & Solutions Aggregator, as our distribution in the Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan markets. In an era of data vulnerability, its repercussions for businesses can continue to reverberate for a significant period. Our partnership with iValue is more than just a collaboration – it's a shared commitment to empower organizations. We aim not only to help them recover from data protection challenges but to proactively bounce forward with resilience. iValue's expertise and expansive network make them an ideal partner to facilitate Veeam's business growth and smooth distribution of our cutting-edge data protection and ransomware recovery solutions in these crucial regions."

He added, "Together with iValue, we're on a journey to broaden our horizons and collectively enhance our ability to safeguard customers' data in diverse digital-native business landscapes. Through this partnership customers will discover simple, flexible, and reliable data protection and ransomware recovery solutions tailor-made to the unique needs of their evolving businesses. This collaboration with iValue demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering not just solutions, but a resilient and comprehensive approach to cyber security."

iValue's consultative approach and market insights, in conjunction with Veeam's cutting-edge solutions, will empower businesses to streamline operations, minimize downtime, and enhance overall data efficiency. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, iValue will capitalize on Veeam's comprehensive portfolio to tailor solutions addressing the unique challenges faced by businesses in today's digital landscape. This customization ensures that organizations can extract maximum value from their data protection investments. The collaboration aligns with the shared commitment of iValue and Veeam to deliver best-in-class solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly data-centric world.

This partnership marks the beginning of a collaborative journey aimed at revolutionizing the data protection landscape in the SAARC. Veeam and iValue are confident that the combined strengths of their offerings will empower businesses to unlock new possibilities and achieve unparalleled success in the digital age.

About Veeam:

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 73% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

About iValue InfoSolutions:

iValue Group is the FASTEST growing, leading-edge technology enabler with purpose-built solution stacks & related services for securing & managing Digital Applications and Data, of Enterprises, across hybrid multi-cloud. iValue's offerings address every need in Application Lifecycle Digital transformation – from code to cloud, covering Performance, Availability, Security and Scalability needs.

iValue Group has direct presence across India, SAARC and Southeast Asia, with local teams covering business and technical needs of partners to address their customer needs across the regions. To know more, visit www.iValueGroup.com or follow iValue on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/ivalue-infosolutions-pvt-ltd

