Ivanti Appoints Jai Sahney as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan

Sahney will drive Ivanti's growth in APJ, boost customer and partner engagement, and build a high-performance team aligned with the company's global vision.

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, a global enterprise IT and security software company, has named Jai Sahney as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ). This executive hire reinforces Ivanti's commitment to delivering top solutions in the APJ region.

In this role, Sahney will be responsible for accelerating Ivanti's growth across the region, strengthening customer and partner engagement, and further building a high-performance organization aligned with Ivanti's long-term strategy of becoming a global IT and Security leader.

"Ivanti is at a pivotal moment in its journey as it builds a truly differentiated platform for enterprise IT and security," said Jai Sahney, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan at Ivanti. "What drew me to Ivanti is the opportunity to help organizations across APJ simplify complexity, strengthen security and deliver better experiences for their employees. The region is full of momentum, and I'm excited to work closely with our customers, partners and teams to accelerate growth and make Ivanti the trusted platform of choice."

Sahney brings nearly 30 years of experience in enterprise software and SaaS, with a strong track record of go-to-market leadership and regional growth across Asia Pacific—one of Ivanti's important growth markets. Most recently, he led the APAC business at Omnissa. Prior to this, he held senior leadership positions at VMware, Dell Technologies and Cisco Systems. Across Sahney's career, he led SaaS transitions, built partner led ecosystems and delivered sustained regional growth by helping customers modernize their IT operations and security strategies.

"As our customers across Asia Pacific and Japan work to unify IT and Security, reduce fragmentation and move from AI experimentation to real outcomes, Jai's leadership will be critical," said Mike Mills, Chief Revenue Officer at Ivanti. "He understands how to help customers turn complexity into measurable productivity, resilience and growth."

About Ivanti

Ivanti is a global enterprise IT and security software company dedicated to unlocking human potential by managing, automating and protecting data and systems to empower continuous innovation. With adaptable software solutions tailored to customer needs, Ivanti empowers IT and security teams to enhance operational efficiency, cut costs and proactively mitigate security risks. At the heart of Ivanti's offerings is the AI-powered Ivanti Neurons platform, which transforms the way IT and security teams operate. By delivering unified, reusable services and tools, the platform helps ensure consistent visibility, scalability, and secure solution implementation, enabling teams to work smarter, not harder. Ivanti follows "Secure by Design" principles to provide software solutions that scale with our customers' needs to help enable IT and Security to improve operational efficiency while reducing costs and proactively reducing risk. Ivanti fosters an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are honored and valued, reflecting a commitment to a sustainable future for customers, partners, employees and the planet. Learn more at www.ivanti.com and follow us on social media @GoIvanti.

Press Contacts

Press Contact

Ivanti

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivanti