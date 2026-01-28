J. Rotbart & Co. Celebrates a Decade of Helping Clients Preserve Wealth Through Physical Precious Metals

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Rotbart & Co. (the "Company"), a specialist firm focused on physical precious metals for wealth preservation, today marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of disciplined growth, client trust, and industry leadership.

Since its founding in 2016, J. Rotbart & Co. has helped high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors access physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium as a strategic foundation for wealth preservation. As inflation cycles, geopolitical uncertainties, currency volatility, and financial system risks reshaped global markets over the past decade, the Company has consistently guided clients toward tangible assets designed to endure across market cycles. Over the past decade, J. Rotbart & Co. has completed more than US$3 billion in transactions.

The Company's 10th anniversary coincides with a historic period for precious metals markets. Amid supply constraints, elevated geopolitical risk, and renewed investor focus on real assets, in 2025 alone, gold recorded more than 50 all-time highs, while silver, platinum, and palladium also experienced strong gains. These developments reinforced the strategic role of physical precious metals as a core component of wealth preservation portfolios rather than a tactical hedge.

Throughout this period, J. Rotbart & Co. continued to expand its capabilities and global reach. In 2025, the Company opened an additional office in Tel Aviv, complementing its established presence in Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila and Bangkok. Its global vaulting network also expanded to 16 locations, offering clients greater geographic risk diversification, enhanced control, and long-term security for their physical holdings.

Commenting on the anniversary, Joshua Rotbart, Founder and Managing Partner of J. Rotbart & Co., said: "The current precious metals cycle is being shaped by powerful macro forces rather than short-term market sentiment. Persistent geopolitical risks, de-dollarisation, and declining confidence in U.S. fiscal policy have driven sustained central-bank demand for gold, while supply constraints are creating structural tightness across silver and platinum markets. As volatility remains elevated into 2026, physical precious metals are increasingly seen as a strategic allocation for preserving purchasing power. We help clients allocate physical precious metals in a simple and secure manner, providing a long-term wealth preservation solution for navigating uncertainty — a focus that has defined our approach from the beginning and will continue to shape how we serve clients in the years ahead."

About J. Rotbart & Co.

J. Rotbart & Co. is a specialist firm focused on physical precious metals for wealth preservation. Founded in 2016, the company provides clients with access to the purchase, secure storage, and management of physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok and Tel Aviv, J. Rotbart & Co. serves high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional clients worldwide. Over the past decade, the firm has completed more than US$3 billion in transactions. J. Rotbart & Co. is committed to only selling bullion sourced from refineries on London Bullion Market Association's Good Delivery List. This guarantee is key to building trusting relationships with clients and serves as the groundwork for the company's values as a bullion seller and service provider.

For more information on J. Rotbart & Co., please visit https://jrotbart.com/

For press queries, please contact:

Elly Choy | J.Rotbart & Co.

[email protected] / +852 2104 9255

SOURCE J. Rotbart & Co.