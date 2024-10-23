BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2, JA Solar, a global leader in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, participated in a practical training course to university students in Vietnam, in a move to advance solar PV education and encourage innovation in renewable energy applications.

JA Solar Empowers Renewable Energy Talent Development with Practical Training Program at Vietnam Electric Power University

The course, titled "Management, Design, Construction, and Operation of Rooftop Solar Power Systems," was part of a session organized by INPOS, a leading Vietnamese renewable energy technology company. The course was held in Electric Power University, a public university in Hanoi which is renowned in Vietnam for its excellence in electrical engineering and renewable energy studies, and is committed to cultivating a new generation of high-skilled talent equipped with both theoretical and practical expertise.

The course was designed to blend theoretical knowledge with practical skills, offering students from Vietnam's top universities a unique, immersive experience in PV technology. More than 100 students participated in the program, gaining hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of solar technologies through JA Solar's expertise.

As a global leader in the PV industry, JA Solar shared an insightful introduction on PV module performance, manufacturing processes, and the latest technological innovations, with highlights on the application of high-efficiency PV modules in various scenarios. In the Q&A part, students actively engaged with JA Solar experts in discussions. This dynamic learning environment not only sparked students' interest but also provided a strong foundation for their future roles in the renewable energy sector.

JA Solar's collaboration with INPOS and the Vietnam Electric Power University is a continuation of their strong partnership. Earlier this year, in April, JA Solar, together with INPOS, donated a mobile PV system to the university, supporting its research and education on renewable energy. This training program further solidifies their joint commitment to developing talent in the solar industry and advancing renewable energy technologies.

Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar, commented, "At JA Solar, we believe that nurturing the next generation of solar professionals is vital to the future of renewable energy. We are committed to talent development through various initiatives, including our investment in institutions like Xingtai Polytechnic Institute of New Energy. By partnering with universities such as Electric Power University, we strive to cultivate the skilled professionals needed for the long-term growth of the industry."

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.