JA Solar Shines at Solar Pakistan 2026 with DeepBlue 5.0 Modules

LAHORE, Pakistan, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a reliable global partner in green energy, made a strong appearance at Solar Pakistan 2026, showcasing its next‑generation DeepBlue 5.0 modules and a range of high‑efficiency products. The company received a number of distinguished guests, focusing on promoting DeepBlue 5.0 modules and a series of products tailored for extreme environments including desert, gobi, and other arid environments.

On opening day, JA Solar's booth welcomed several distinguished guests: Mr. Mansha Ullah Butt, Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Punjab; Mr. Mehmet Eymen, Consul General of Türkiye and Mr. Wasim Zubair, Commercial Attaché at the Consulate General of Türkiye. The JA Solar team presented the core technical advantages of DeepBlue 5.0, as well as the company's deep‑rooted presence in Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan's first N‑type PV power plant was supplied by JA Solar. Going further back, in 2015, JA Solar delivered modules for the country's first 100 MW solar plant, supporting local economic development and social progress.

DeepBlue 5.0, JA Solar's flagship new series, achieves key breakthroughs in cell technology, module design, and manufacturing processes, delivering a maximum output of 670W and 24.8% conversion efficiency. For deployment in Pakistan's hot, dry, and dusty climate, JA Solar's desert PV product features high‑durability encapsulation materials, and also offers excellent self‑cleaning capabilities, reducing cleaning frequency and lowering the lifecycle costs of PV plants.

Having deeply cultivated the Pakistani market for over a decade, JA Solar continues to supply clean, green electricity to the region. Moving forward, the company remains committed to driving renewable energy development in Pakistan and contributing to global carbon neutrality.

SOURCE JA Solar