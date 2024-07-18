Jackery to Present Advanced Energy Solutions at International Engineering Expo in Bangkok

BANGKOK , July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the leader in portable clean energy solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the International Engineering Expo, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 24-26. Recognized as Thailand's premier B2B event for engineering innovations, the expo will serve as a platform for Jackery to showcase its latest lineup of portable energy solutions, including the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus and 1000 Pro Portable Power Stations, as well as the Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel.

The Jackery Explorer 300 Plus, a 288Wh, 300W power station weighing just 3.75kg, caters to outdoor enthusiasts. It boasts the latest ChargeShield Technology and an enhanced Battery Management System (BMS), guaranteeing safety and dependability for all power requirements.

The Jackery Explorer 300 Plus's durable LiFePO4 battery delivers exceptional longevity, while the ability to recharge via solar in just four hours or through a wall outlet in two hours provides unparalleled convenience.

For those needing a more powerful and versatile energy solution, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station is a prime choice. With a 1002Wh capacity and 1000W output, peaking at 2000W, it can power up to seven devices simultaneously, ensuring constant connectivity. It boasts rapid AC recharging in just 1.8 hours and features dual 100W PD fast charging ports for maximum efficiency. Offering three recharging options - solar, AC, and car - offers unparalleled flexibility. Built to last, this power station is engineered for weekly use across a decade.

Another must-see product at the expo is the Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel. With a high conversion efficiency of up to 23%, this lightweight and foldable panel is the perfect partner for outdoor adventures and unexpected power outages. Weighing only 9.1 lbs, it features an easy-carry handle and two kickstands for quick setup on any surface. Its durable, splash-proof ETFE-laminated case ensures longevity, while the IP65 water resistance protects against splashes. With USB-C and USB-A ports, users can directly charge their devices using solar energy.

In addition to showcasing its exceptional range of products, Jackery will also announce its partnership with ROCKTANK CORPORATION (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED as its distributor in Thailand. This partnership will make it easier for consumers in Thailand to access Jackery's pioneering energy solutions.

For more details, visit Jackery's booth B12 at the expo, or visit https://th.jackery.com/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@jackery.thailand.

