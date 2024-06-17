KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the leader in portable clean energy solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming ENERtec Asia 2024, Southeast Asia's leading event dedicated to energy transition. From June 26-28, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Jackery will present its innovative lineup of products, including its newly launched Jackery Navi 2000 Balcony Solar System, its portable power station Explorer series, and the Solar Panel 100W, marking a significant stride towards sustainable energy solutions.

Jackery to Showcase Innovative Energy Solutions at ENERtec Asia 2024 in Malaysia

Among the highlights of Jackery's showcase is the Jackery Navi 2000 Balcony Solar System, a testament to next-generation user-friendliness with its plug-and-play setup, 0 drilling and only 3 cables required, easy self-installation in 5 minutes. This product stands out not only for its functionality but also for its award-winning minimalist aesthetic design, having been recognized as a Gold Winner of the A' Design Award and MUSE Design Awards.

The innovation extends to the Next-Gen Jackery Hybrid Charge, offering an impressive 80% charge in merely 52 minutes, with a maximum power output up to 1800W, and setting new standards in safety and reliability. Compliant with leading safety standards for home energy storage systems, this system ensures enhanced insulation and resistance up to 4000V impact voltage, alongside smart energy use for extra peace of mind.

Another impressive product on display will be the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus, a mini portable power station with 99Wh and 128W, making it suitable for air travel. With a long-lasting LFP battery, fully upgraded BMS protections, and 100W dual PD charging and discharging, the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is a game-changer in the industry. It can be fully charged in just 1.8 hours through DC charging and in two hours through solar charging, making it an efficient and environmentally friendly means of energy storage.

Another product is the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus, which is a compact portable power station with 288Wh and 300W. It features innovative ChargeShield technology and upgraded BMS protections for safety. With smart app control and a long-lasting LFP battery, the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus can be fully charged in just four hours through solar charging and in two hours through wall charging. As with all Jackery products, it is also whisper-quiet and emission-free.

For more details about Jackery's solutions, visit Booth A209, Hall 2, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at ENERtec Asia 2024 or https://my.jackery.com/, https://www.facebook.com/jackery.malaysia.

