Jacobi Launches Suite of AI-Assisted Coding Resources to Accelerate Custom Investment Technology Development

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobi Strategies (Jacobi), a global leader in investment technology, today announced the launch of its AI-Assisted Coding Resources, a powerful new suite of tools designed to help investment teams rapidly build, standardise, and scale bespoke analytics and applications within their secure, private Jacobi environment.

Jacobi's new AI resources enable investment firms to standardise the development process, enabling complex, production-grade solutions to be built with unprecedented speed and consistency. Developers can now leverage modern AI assistants like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and Claude Code within their secure Jacobi instance. Key features include:

Jacobi Rules: Provides essential global context, ensuring AI-generated code adheres to Jacobi's recommended architecture, development patterns, and language-specific coding standards.

Provides essential global context, ensuring AI-generated code adheres to Jacobi's recommended architecture, development patterns, and language-specific coding standards. Jacobi Skills: Offers procedural, multi-step instructions for common tasks, such as creating new plugins, querying internal data, and implementing complex modeling.

Offers procedural, multi-step instructions for common tasks, such as creating new plugins, querying internal data, and implementing complex modeling. Jacobi Model Context Protocol Server: Acts as a secure, open-standard bridge that allows AI tools to safely interact with Jacobi APIs, explore data schemas, retrieve system objects and control platform actions through natural-language prompts.

Building on a Foundation of Security and Governance

These AI capabilities are delivered via Jacobi's Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). Each client receives a private instance - including cloud infrastructure, horizontal scaling, and dedicated containerisation - ensuring proprietary models and data remain within a secure, governed perimeter.

Unlocking Next-Generation AI Agents for Investment Teams

The release coincides with the launch of new Jacobi AI agents integrated directly into the platform. Built for the rigorous demands of institutional managers, these "next generation" agents execute complex, multi-step workflows where precision is mandatory.

By combining Jacobi's AI-assisted coding resources with its IaaS, firms can rapidly build, scale, and govern custom tools. These tools - which include Jacobi Graph Scripts for modular analytics and visualisations, alongside full end-to-end applications - can then be seamlessly deployed across connected workflows using agents internal or external to the Jacobi ecosystem.

This launch reinforces Jacobi's commitment to open-architecture, API-first design, allowing clients to seamlessly integrate Jacobi-driven tools into their broader enterprise systems while maintaining total control over their IP.

Tony Mackenzie, Co-Founder and CEO of Jacobi, commented:

"Our AI-assisted coding resources are not designed to replace investment expertise, but to empower it. By providing a secure environment for custom analytics and applications, we remove the trade-off between in-house flexibility and enterprise-grade security.

A significant gap remains between individual AI adoption and enterprise-level use, which requires heightened control over standards and security. Jacobi's scalable infrastructure and experience with top-tier asset managers makes our technology uniquely suited to firms moving beyond prototyping towards delivery of robust AI solutions."

About Jacobi

Jacobi provides a secure, private investment technology allowing firms to harness modern AI to scale portfolio construction, analytics and investment workflows. Its open architecture technology empowers several of the world's leading investment managers to build differentiated tools and models on top of a robust, investment-specific data foundation.

To learn more about Jacobi's AI-Assisted Coding, please visit https://lp.jacobistrategies.com/jacobi-ai-assisted-coding-resource-enquiry

