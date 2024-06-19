JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jakarta Provincial Government proudly received the prestigious Best Booth Event Award at the 2024 Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF). The award was presented by the Chairman and CEO of the Korean Travel Fair (KOTFA) to Helma Dahlia, Secretary of the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Agency, during the closing ceremony at the CO Exhibition Center in South Korea on Sunday, May 12.

Jakarta Wins Best Booth Event Award at Seoul International Travel Fair 2024

Helma Dahlia emphasized that Jakarta's participation in SITF 2024 is part of a broader effort to boost international tourist visits to the city. "The Jakarta Provincial Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, aims to attract between 9.5 to 14.3 million foreign tourists to Indonesia in 2024," she stated.

Sherly Yuliana, Head of the Marketing and Attraction Division, highlighted the significance of SITF 2024 in promoting Jakarta's leisure destinations and strengthening international relations. "This event also positions Jakarta as a prime tourist destination for South Korean travelers," she added.

According to the Jakarta Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS), from January to November 2023, Jakarta welcomed 1,784,359 international visitors. Sherly noted that this influx reflects the tourism sector's recovery post-pandemic and underscores opportunities for developing Jakarta's iconic and culturally rich attractions alongside its modern lifestyle.

In support of these efforts, Indonesia has established direct flights between Hanoi and Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta, and Ho Chi Minh City and Bali through the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy. "This initiative aims to attract more South Korean tourists to Indonesia via Vietnam," Sherly explained.

Lucky Wulandari, Head of the Overseas Tourism Marketing Sub Group, mentioned that five curated co-exhibitors from Jakarta participated in SITF 2024. This selection process was conducted in collaboration with the Jakarta Hotel Association (JHA) and the Indonesian Travel Agent Association (ASTINDO). The co-exhibitors included PT Savir Mitra Wisata, 3T Tours Indonesia (PT Sinar Fiesta Indonesia), Xpose Leisure Jakarta, The St Regis Hotel, and Sido Abadi Travelindo.

Dinas Pariwisata dan Ekonomi Kreatif DKI Jakarta

Jalan Kuningan Barat No. 2, Mampang Prapatan, Jakarta Selatan

Telp: (021) 520-5455, 520-9677 Fax: (021) 520-9671, 522-9136

Website: http://jakarta-tourism.go.id | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Jakarta Provincial Government