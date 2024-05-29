Japan: Demonstrating Global Leadership in Pioneering Innovative Energy Technologies at the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition

TOKYO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's energy landscape is rapidly evolving, with a spotlight on hydrogen. Once dominant, "grey hydrogen" faces a decline as Japan pivots towards greener alternatives, embracing green hydrogen and ammonia as key elements in its low-carbon future. With ambitious targets set for 2030, the nation is at the forefront of sustainable energy initiatives. As the global demand for cleaner energy solutions grows, Japan's strategic shift underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship and economic innovation.

The upcoming Japan Energy Summit and Exhibition, scheduled from 3-5 June 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight, will serve as a critical platform to address Japan's strategic shift towards greener energy alternatives, particularly green hydrogen, and ammonia, in line with its stringent targets for 2030.

Keynote speakers, government officials, and industry leaders will convene to discuss Asia's growing role in global climate leadership and sustainable energy solutions. Notable companies slated to attend the Japan Energy Summit and Exhibition include ADNOC, BP, Chevron, Cheniere, ExxonMobil, ENGIE, JERA, Tokyo Gas and Kraken.

These companies will be part of the collaborative contributions propelling the energy transition within the exhibition and through the extensive dialogues during the summit sessions. The convergence of industry leaders and innovators at the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition highlights the importance of partnerships across sectors to achieve a carbon-neutral future.

Decarbonisation in the Asia-Pacific Region

Recognising countries' diverse energy mixes, the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition will support the creation of practical roadmaps for energy transitions, from which other regions and territories can take notes.

According to the "Hydrogen Demand In Japan Report By Japan NRG", an exclusive report created in advance of the event, ammonia-coal co-firing is spreading faster in the power sector that runs larger coal power plants.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organiser of the event, said: "The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition is set to be a platform to facilitate and showcase collaborations between energy giants. We strongly believe in the need for global partnerships to achieve a carbon-neutral future, and this event will reiterate Japan's role as a global leader in pioneering innovative energy. Despite challenges, Japan is evidently paving the way for energy transition in the region; All eyes are on Japan, and there is much we can learn from them."

